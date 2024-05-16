Homers Headline Indians Doubleheader Split

May 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Liover Peguero and Malcom Nuñez each homered as the Indianapolis Indians defeated Toledo in the nightcap of a doubleheader on Thursday afternoon at Victory Field, 5-3. The Mud Hens won Game 1 in nine innings, 8-6.

Seven of eight total runs in Game 2 came via the long ball. With a 1-0 lead, Peguero brought home three runs on his second homer of the season against Brant Hurter (L, 1-2) in the fourth inning. The Indians (18-20) then erased a solo home run by Parker Meadows in the bottom of the sixth on a homer by Malcom Nuñez. Former Indianapolis outfielder Bligh Madris then launched a two-run shot in the seventh inning to cap the scoring.

Indianapolis' pitching staff held Toledo to just one hit through the first five innings, with starter Michael Plassmeyer and Brady Feigl (W, 5-1) logging five shutout innings with eight strikeouts.

After Toledo (23-18) plated four runs in the top of the ninth inning against Geronimo Franzua (L, 1-2) to break a 4-4 tie in Game 1, Matt Gorski launched a 451-foot home run out onto the concourse in left field - the second of two Indians homers in the game -- to spark a comeback attempt that fell short. With two outs and runners at the corners, Jake Lamb then sent a long fly ball out to right-center field to end the game.

The contest began with Henry Davis' first Triple-A homer of the year to put Indy up 1-0. Both teams traded two runs in the third inning before Gorski doubled home Gilberto Celestino from first base with a hard-hit liner into the left-field corner. The Mud Hens then scored one in the top of the fifth and one in the seventh to send the game to extra innings.

Devin Sweet (W, 1-3) got the win for Toledo in Game 1 after tossing 2.0 shutout innings with four strikeouts.

Following a 2-hour, 49-minute doubleheader opener, the Indians and Mud Hens finished Game 2 in 1-hour and 27 minutes to record the quickest 7.0-inning game, home or away, in Victory Field history.

Indianapolis and Toledo will face off in the third contest of the six-game series tomorrow afternoon at 7:05 PM ET. LHP Bryan Sammons (4-2, 3.74) will take the mound for the Mud Hens while the Indians have yet to name a starter.

