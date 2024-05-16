Gates to Open at 5 p.m. Friday, May 17 Due to Expected Large Attendance
May 16, 2024 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
The Norfolk Tides today announced that gates will open thirty minutes early at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 17 due to an expected large attendance. With a limited number of parking around Harbor Park, fans have multiple convenient and stress-free options to find nearby alternative parking or transit options.
Light Rail:
Fans can park for free at four park-and-ride lots adjacent to Tide stations and hop on for the short ride to the stadium:
Newtown Road Station, Newtown Road and Kempsville Road.
Military Highway Station, Curlew Drive and Corporate Boulevard.
Ballentine/Broad Creek Station, Ballentine Boulevard and I-264.
EVMC/Fort Norfolk Station. *This location is available only for Saturday and Sunday games - parking is not allowed on weeknights.*
Dominion Tower Parking Garage:
Fans can use the Exit 9 Waterside Drive Exit off of I-264, then take a left turn at the first traffic light to get to the Dominion Tower Parking Garage. Fans can use the Elizabeth River Trail for a waterfront walk back-and-forth to the stadium and avoid traffic. Other lots downtown parking options include City Hall North & South Lots or MacArthur Center, which are either in walking distance or by a light rail station.
Elizabeth River Ferry:
The Harbor Park ferry runs between North Landing in Portsmouth and Harbor Park in Norfolk. Service runs every 30 minutes beginning one hour before game time and continues just after the game ends.
Ticket Information
Single game tickets start at $16 for Reserved Seats, with Box Seats starting at $17. The Tides also offer special discounts to students through high school, active military with ID and senior citizens (60 & over). These special discounts are available in the Lower and Upper Reserved sections and start at $14. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge. Fans can purchase individual game tickets on norfolktides.com. Fans can also purchase 2024 ticketing plans, including season tickets, by reaching 757-622-2222. Fans should follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com for the most up-to-date information.
