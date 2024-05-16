Jumbo Shrimp Stifled by Sounds 5-2
May 16, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp dropped their seventh consecutive game on Thursday night as they fell to the Nashville Sounds 5-2 in front of 5,201 fans at 121 Financial Ballpark.
The Sounds broke the stalemate in the sixth inning. Oliver Dunn drew a leadoff walk and stole second base which set up Nashville for a big inning. Two batters later, Joey Wiemer ripped a single and then an RBI sac fly from Clarke scored Dunn and gave the Sounds a 2-1 lead. Isaac Collins followed as he laced an RBI double scoring Wiemer from first for a 3-1 lead. Following a pitching change, Emmanuel Ramierez issued two walks to Eric Haase and Francisco Mejía. Chavez Young cracked a two-run double giving Nashville a 5-1 advantage. Mejía tried to score on the double but was thrown out at the plate on a Jacksonville 8-6-2 relay at the plate.
The Jumbo Shrimp tried to rally in the seventh. Jonathan Davis singled and Cristian Rodriguez reached on a fielder's choice. Two batters later Mesa Jr. roped a base hit that scored Rodriguez and cut the lead to 5-2, but the Jumbo Shrimp offense stalled out.
The Jumbo Shrimp (17-25) offense got going early as on the second pitch they saw, Victor Mesa Jr. cranked his seventh home run of the season giving Jacksonville a 1-0 lead.
Patrick Monteverde (L, 3-2) kept the Sounds' (21-21) offense in check until the top of the fourth. Wes Clarke (1) peppered his first Triple-A home run tying the game at one.
Nashville received stellar performances from starter Chad Patrick (2-1) who struck out four batters over six innings of work got the win. Sounds closer Abner Uribe received his first save of the year. Jumbo Shrimp left-hander Patrick Monteverde (3-2) was tagged with his second loss of the season.
Jacksonville and Nashville continue the six-game series on Friday night with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. from 121 Financial Ballpark. RHP Max Meyer (0-3, 9.24 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Sounds RHP Carlos Rodriguez (3-4, 6.28). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.TV, MiLB.tv. and ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.
Gates open at 6:00 p.m. on a Red Shirt Friday and Classical Music night! Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red each Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the box office or can donate the $1 to charity. Fans can enjoy $2 12-oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave on Friday Night (Day) Lites presented by Miller Lite.
