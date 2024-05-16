Stephen Wilson Jr. Added as First Opening Act for Miranda Lambert Concert

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Singer/Songwriter Stephen Wilson Jr. has been added to the lineup as the opening act before the Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives for the Miranda Lambert concert on Saturday, Sept. 28 at AutoZone Park as part of the launch of "Music on the Diamond", the Memphis Redbirds announced Thursday.

"Music on the Diamond" is a nationwide concert series featuring top artists performing against the backdrop of iconic Minor League ballparks. "Music on the Diamond" is a first-of-its-kind offering from Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), the owner/operator of the Redbirds, and is promoted by William Morris Endeavor (WME) and Doussan Music Group (DMG). The series provides fans with an unparalleled opportunity to witness their favorite stars in a uniquely intimate atmosphere, such as nestled amidst the downtown Memphis skyline.

Lambert, a GRAMMY award winner and Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year, will be the first musician to hit the stage at AutoZone Park for a full-scale production since Bob Dylan over 10 years ago. Wilson Jr. Joins the lineup that also includes Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, as announced May 10.

"Our goal is to continue to bring unique events to the city of Memphis and make AutoZone Park a 365-day venue," said Craig Unger, Redbirds President and General Manager. "With the support of DBH, hosting an artist at the caliber of Miranda Lambert is something we are very proud of, and we are excited for the opportunity to bring her concert to the Mid-South."

"Bringing exciting new events and experiences that foster community and draw more people to our ballparks has been a goal of ours at DBH since the very beginning, so launching 'Music on the Diamond' is a momentous occasion for us," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "Minor League ballparks provide some of the most unique atmospheres for entertainment and we're thrilled to see these cornerstones of the community open their doors to the public as often as possible."

Tickets are currently available at memphisredbirds.com. For more information on upcoming events at AutoZone Park visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

