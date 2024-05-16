May 16 Games Notes: Iowa Cubs at Syracuse Mets

May 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs (19-22) at Syracuse Mets (24-15)

Thursday, May 16 - 5:35 PM CT - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

RHP Cade Horton (0-1, 10.29) vs. RHP Justin Jarvis (0-0, 3.38)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and the Syracuse Mets play the third of their six-game series tonight at NBT Bank Stadium...the I-Cubs will send right-hander Cade Horton to the mound vs. right-handed pitcher Justin Jarvis for Syracuse.

YESTERDAY'S NEWS: The I-Cubs dropped the second game of the series in a rain-shortened game by a 4-3 score yesterday at Syracuse...Thomas Pannone pitched all 5.0 innings for Iowa and suffered his third loss of the season as he allowed four runs on five hits with five strikeouts...each club scored three runs in the second inning but Syracuse added another run in the fifth to take a 4-3 lead before the game was called after the top half of the sixth inning.

BIG GAME BRENNEN: Brennen Davis has homered in three consecutive games and in four of his last five games...it marks the first time in his career he has homered in three straight games and is the first I-Cub to accomplish the feat since Jared Young went deep in four straight games from Sept. 5-8, 2023...Davis has scored a run in six straight games, dating back to May 9, which is tied for the third-longest active streak in the International League and tied for the second-longest such streak by an I-Cub this season, trailing Pete Crow-Armstrong who scored in seven consecutive contests from March 29-April 5.

GOIN' BACK-TO-BACK: In the second inning of yesterday's game, Brennen Davis and BJ Murray Jr. hit back-to-back home runs for Iowa off Syracuse starter Mike Vasil...it marked the second time the I-Cubs have hit back-to-back homers this season, following Patrick Wisdom and Matt Mervis on April 9 at St. Paul...additionally, it was Murray Jr.'s first homer since April 19 vs. Louisville (G2).

VS. SYRACUSE: Iowa and Syracuse are playing their first ever series against each other...the I-Cubs have played a series against just one opponent from the International League East Division as they traveled to Buffalo and played a six-game set from April 23-28 in which they lost four of the six games.

CADE DAY: Cubs' No. 2 prospect and No. 19 prospect in all of baseball (MLB.com) Cade Horton is slated to make his third Triple-A start tonight after joining Iowa from Double-A Tennessee on April 30...in four starts with Tennessee this season, Horton went 1-0 with a 1.10 ERA (2 ER in 16.1 IP) and 18 strikeouts...at the time of his promotion to Iowa, he was one of two pitchers in the Southern League to have thrown at least 15.0 innings and have an ERA under 1.15, along with Brendan McKay (1.00 ERA).

THAT'S GRAND: Iowa outfielder Alexander Canario went 2-for-4 Tuesday night with a home run and five RBI...the home run was a grand slam in the fifth inning off Max Kranick...it marked the first grand slam by an I-Cub this season and first since Pete Crow-Armstrong on Sept. 5, 2023 vs. Omaha...Canario's five RBI were a season high and tied for the most by an Iowa player this season following Brennen Davis on May 10 vs. Columbus and were his most since Sept. 19, 2023 with the Cubs.

WALK THIS WAY: Owen Caissie walked three times Friday night, which matched the most by an I-Cub this season...it marked his fifth multi-walk game of the season and he has 29 on the season, which ranks fifth-most in the International League and is tied for fifth-most among minor leaguers aged 21-or-younger, trailing Carter Jensen and Ryan Clifford (33)...from April 25-May 2, Owen walked in eight consecutive games, which is the second-longest such streak in the International League this season and the longest by an I-Cub since Chase Strumpf also walked in eight straight games from Aug. 31-Sept 12, 2023.

McWILLIAMS IN RELIEF: Iowa pitcher Sam McWilliams earned his second win Friday night as he tossed 2.0 scoreless innings...McWilliams also pitched on Sunday and struck out the side in order in the only frame he worked...Sam has made 11 outings for the I-Cubs and has gone 0-2 with a 12.96 ERA (12 ER in 8.1 IP) in three starts and 2-0 with a 2.55 ERA (5 ER in 17.2 IP) as a reliever...among pitchers with at least 10 appearances, his 41 strikeouts lead the International League.

