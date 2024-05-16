Stripers Scratch out Narrow 4-2 Win in Memphis

May 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Eli White broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the eighth inning with a sacrifice fly scoring David Fletcher, and the Gwinnett Stripers (21-21) held on for a 4-2 win over the Memphis Redbirds (21-21) on Thursday afternoon at AutoZone Park. The series is now tied 2-2.

Decisive Plays: Forrest Wall scored Gwinnett's first two runs, opening the game with a single and scoring on an error and blasting a solo home run (4) leading off the third inning. The Stripers' 2-1 lead was short-lived as Jose Fermin drew a walk from Grant Holmes (W, 2-1) in the fifth and scored on a sacrifice fly by Thomas Saggese. Tied 2-2 in the eighth, Fletcher singled, J.P. Martinez doubled, and White lifted the go-ahead sacrifice fly to right field off Nick Raquet (L, 0-1). Gwinnett added an insurance run in the ninth as Luke Waddell singled and scored on a shallow sac fly to right by Skye Bolt.

Key Contributors: Wall (3-for-5, homer, 2 runs, RBI) homered for the second straight day to lead the way for the Stripers. Taylor Widener (4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO), Holmes (win, 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO), and Daysbel Hernandez (save, 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO) combined to limit Memphis to two runs on nine hits. Saggese went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Redbirds.

Noteworthy: Wall's multi-hit day extended his on-base streak to 12 games. His leadoff hit in the first was Gwinnett's 16th in 42 games this year. Holmes' 4.0 innings were a new high for his Gwinnett career, and he has thrown 7.0 frames over his last two outings. Hernandez's save was his first at the Triple-A level, coming in his second career attempt with the Stripers.

Next Game (Friday, May 17): Gwinnett at Memphis, 8:05 p.m. ET at AutoZone Park. Broadcast: 7:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com. RHP Allan Winans (3-2, 3.27 ERA) for the Stripers against RHP Andre Pallante (1-0, 1.50 ERA) for the Redbirds.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, May 21): Gwinnett vs. Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's the return of Coolray Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field, with $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.

