Tides Fall 8-6 to Lehigh Valley Despite Four Batters With Multi-Hit Games

May 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Tides (20-22) lost against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (16-23), 8-6, on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park. Four different batters notched multi-hit efforts, but the Tides were unable to come back late and notch their first win of the series.

Lehigh Valley once again got the scoring started Thursday afternoon when Weston Wilson drove in David Dahl on an RBI double in the top of the first. The Tides responded quickly, though, scoring twice in the bottom half of the inning. Jackson Holliday began the frame with a leadoff home run that tied the game, a solo shot that was his fourth of the season. Following a double from Coby Mayo, Heston Kjerstad drove him in on another RBI double that gave Norfolk a 2-1 lead.

The IronPigs retook the lead in the top of the third on a single by Simon Muzziotti, but once again, Norfolk responded in kind in the bottom half of the inning. A single from Mayo and walk by Kjerstad teed up an RBI single by Nick Maton that brought home Mayo to give the Tides a 3-2 advantage.

Then, Lehigh Valley added four more runs in the top of the fourth to give them a 6-3 lead. After the two teams went scoreless for the next three innings, Maton singled to start the bottom of the sixth. Two batters later, Daniel Johnson launched his eighth home run of the season over the right field wall to cut the lead to 6-5.

Following a two out single by Shayne Fontana, Holliday roped an RBI double up the right field line to bring home Fontana and tie the game at 6-6 in the bottom of the eighth. Lehigh Valley's David Dahl launched a solo home run in the top of the ninth to retake a 7-6 lead. The Tides managed two runners on base in the bottom of the ninth, but were unable to bring any home and fell to the IronPigs for the third straight time, 8-6.

The Tides will take on the IronPigs tomorrow night in the fourth game of their six-game series. The Tides have yet to announce a starter for the game, while RHP Mick Abel (1-2, 5.60) will take the mound for Lehigh Valley. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES

Holliday Season: In the loss, Jackson Holliday went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBI and a run...Holliday's first inning homer snapped an 0-for-6 skid, while today marked his first multi-hit game with the Tides since May 8 at Memphis...he has now hit three leadoff home runs this year, the most by any hitter in the International League.

Chedder Kjerstad: Going 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two walks today was Heston Kjerstad...the lefty is now tied second in the International League with 32 RBI this season, five behind teammate Coby Mayo for the International League lead...Kjerstad has now reached base safely in seven of his last eight games with the Tides (since April 17 at Jacksonville).

The Jet Takes Flight: Going 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a run today was Daniel Johnson...he has now hit eight home runs this season, tying him for fourth-most on the team with Connor Norby, while his 22 RBI rank fifth among Tides hitters...through 12 games in May, Johnson is batting .300 (12-for-40) with eight runs, two doubles, a triple, four home runs, 13 RBI and five walks with a stolen base.

