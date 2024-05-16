SWB Game Notes - May 16

May 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (28-12) @ Worcester Red Sox (19-22)

Game 41 | Road Game 24 | Thursday, May 16, 2024 | First Pitch 6:05 PM

LHP Edgar Barclay (3-2, 4.86) vs RHP Vladimir Gutierrez (0-0, 9.28)

TWO GAMES UP: With a win yesterday, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders remain on top of the International League with a Minor League leading 28 wins. The team holds a two-game lead over the Omaha Storm Chasers.

KEEP IT GOING- Caleb Durbin extended his on-base streak to 18 games with a walk in his fifth and final at-bat yesterday. Teammate Greg Allen is also riding a twelve-game on-base streak and Luis González finished his tenure in the Yankees system with a hit in ten straight contests.

WINNING WEDNESDAY- With a win in yesterday's day game, the RailRiders are now 6-0 on Wednesday. It is their best day of the week today. They have also accumulated six wins on Saturday's as well. The team is 5-1 on Thursdays and Fridays.

BEETER UP - Righty starter Clayton Beeter has now made eight appearances for a 2.53 earned run average.He has been sharp to start the summer holding a 3-1 record in 32 innings of work. The righty has allowed just nine earned runs, all coming in just three of his starts. The Yankees #13 prospect has held opposing batters to a .153 average.

SHUTOUT CITY - The RailRiders have four shutout wins and have not themselves been held scoreless in the first 40 games of the season. The team also holds a 7-3 record in one run contests and have now pushed Worcester to an 0-7 record in the same column.

CLEAN CODY - Reliever Cody Morris has been exceptional for SWB working a 1.40 ERA on the summer. He earned his second win of the summer last night after throwing two shutout frames with a season-high five strikeouts. Morris has made ten appearances for 19.1 frames while allowing just three earned runs. The righty is on the Yankees 40-man roster, even getting a call up at the end of April although he did not make an appearance.

BICKFORD'S BEST- Phil Bickford earned the save yesterday for his team-high fourth of the season. The righty also has a pair of wins. Bickford now holds a 2.40 earned run average in 13 appearances. He has tossed 15 innings with just four walks and 18 strikeouts. Bickford has just gotten better and better in relief this season with now eight straight scoreless appearances, totalling ten straight frames without allowing a run across. The RailRiders pitching staff now has a Triple-A high 16 total saves and are one behind Jupiter to lead the Minor Leagues.

SPRINT SPEED - The RailRiders have recorded the most steals in the International League with 65 on the season, getting caught just 15 times. Caleb Durbin had his team-high 18th last night while Brandon Lockridge follows close behind with 15. Ten players have at least one. The team is second overall in Triple-A baseball to Tacoma who has 87 steals.

