RailRiders Edged by Red Sox 13-12
May 16, 2024 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
WORCESTER, MA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were walked off by the Worcester Red Sox 13-12 on Thursday night. The RailRiders tied a season-high 14 hits in their longest game of the season at three hours and thirty minutes.
After a 1-0 game yesterday, both teams came out swinging in the first frame.
The RailRiders put two runs on the board quickly. Caleb Durbin reached on an error and Everson Pereira followed with a single. T.J. Rumfield laced a ground ball to first to score one and Taylor Trammell doubled in the other.
Worcester countered immediately getting up 4-2. The home team worked four consecutive hits to start off their half including a three-run homer from Bobby Dalbec.
SWB bounced right back in the second. The team earned three straight walks to load the bases to start things off. Durbin smacked a two-run knock into center tying things up at four apiece. After Pereira reached on a fielder's choice, Carlos Narvaez connected for a double scored two more runners. It was 6-4 RailRiders.
Edgar Barclay held the Red Sox off the board in the second and third. But it was the bottom of the fourth where they struck again. A leadoff walk came back to bite when Nick Sogard crushed a home run to left field tying things once again.
The WooSox posted a sixth run sixth to take a 12-9 advantage. Former Red Sox Oddanier Mosqueda loaded the bases for former RailRider Jamie Westbrook. An RBI single from Westbrook and a three-run shot from Pablo Reyes allowed the sixth lead change of the game.
Jose Rojas helped his squad with a home run to lead off the seventh putting the RailRiders down by just three.
It was the eighth inning where the RailRiders bats came alive once more. Oscar González connected for his first hit of the game, a double to left that plated two. Jeter Downs followed with a single to left tying the game at 12-12.
The two teams went tied into the ninth inning. After the RailRiders went down in order, Ron Marinaccio came on in the bottom half. He got the first two batters out, but surrendered a home run to Sogard. It was his second of the day for a Worcester walk-off 13-12.
The RailRiders continue their series at Polar Park on Friday with a 6:05PM start. SWB returns home on Tuesday, May 21 against the Syracuse Mets. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
28-13
