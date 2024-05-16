Bats, Clippers Split Doubleheader on Thursday

May 16, 2024 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - After a tough 9-3 loss in the opener, the Louisville Bats came back to win the second game of their doubleheader against the Columbus Clippers 6-2, earning a split on Thursday afternoon at Huntington Park.

The Clippers started the opener hot, plating two in the bottom of the first on Daniel Schneemann's RBI single and a solo homer from Johnathan Rodriguez off Louisville starter Brett Kennedy (L, 1-5).

The Bats got a run back in the third on Hernan Perez's fifth home run of the season, a solo shot over the left field fence to cut the deficit in half at 2-1. The Bats later put a runner on third with one out in the fifth, but couldn't score as the Clippers maintained the lead.

In the bottom of the inning, the Clippers used the home run to pull away. Back-to-back homers from Juan Brito and Daniel Schneemann increased the lead to 5-1, ending Kennedy's afternoon. Jhonkensy Noel and Micah Pries also went back-to-back against reliever Evan Kravetz, putting the game out of reach at 8-1.

Louisville got two runs back in the sixth when Rece Hinds scored on an error and Edwin Rios came home on a wild pitch. Kennedy took the loss after allowing five runs on seven hits in 4.1 innings. Kravetz allowed a season-high three runs while getting just two outs. Alex Young continued is rehab assignment by allowing an unearned run in the sixth.

In the second game, Bats starter Randy Wynne got a nifty double play to get through the first unscathed. With runners on first and second and one out, a ground ball from Rodriguez deflected off Wynne's foot and right to third baseman P.J. Higgins, who tagged Jose Tena for the second out of the inning and threw to first to get Rodriguez for an inning-ending double play.

Perez continued his strong day in the second with an RBI single to open the scoring. In the third, the Bats were able to add to the lead on a 384-foot two-run homer from Levi Jordan, his third of the season to make it a 3-0 game.

Wynne ended his start with a one, two, three bottom of the third. Wynne pitched three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out one to extend his season-opening shutout streak to 17.0 innings.

The Bats continued to add on in the top of the fourth. Perez hit his second home run of the day, a 391-foot solo shot to left for a 4-0 lead. Walks to Francisco Urbaez and Livan Soto then put two on with two outs. Jordan capitalized with a two-run double into the left field corner, putting the Bats up 6-0.

Christian Roa was first out of the Louisville bullpen in the fourth and held the lead, giving up two runs over two innings. Alan Busenitz (W, 2-1) fired a clean sixth and Brooks Kriske did the same in the seventh to wrap up the win.

In the second game, Jordan led the way by going 2-for-4 with the home run and four RBI while Perez drove in the other two runs in a 2-for-3 performance.

The Bats (23-19) continue the series with the Clippers (17-24) on Friday night. First pitch at Huntington Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Nick Curran will be on the call for 1450/96.1 WXVW.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.