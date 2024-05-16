Minor League Baseball Partners with Radical Hope

May 16, 2024 - International League (IL) News Release







Minor League Baseball (MiLB) and RADical Hope today announced a new partnership aimed at addressing the mental health crisis across the United States by empowering young adults with skills and resources so they are equipped to cope before they reach a crisis point.

Beginning in May (Mental Health Awareness Month), select MiLB teams will offer a free workshop at the ballpark where RADical Hope will share mental health resources, skills and exercises for building resiliency, as well as discussion-based activities to further the conversation on mental health.

Activations set for 2024 include events in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Akron, Ohio, Hartford, Connecticut, Reno, Nevada, and Brooklyn, New York. While the target audience for each workshop is high school through college aged students, student-athletes, student-leaders, and club sport coaches are all invited to attend the program.

"Major League Baseball has made the mental health and wellness of its players, Clubs, and communities a priority and we are proud to work with them to extend this commitment across the country," said Kelly Seaver, Senior Director of Programs & Partnerships at RADical Hope . "This partnership will provide athletes, coaches and the broader baseball community with concrete skills and resources to enhance their mental, physical and emotional health. We know that athletes face significant daily stressors, and baseball requires mental stamina and endurance over a long season. Our program empowers participants with the tools they need to manage challenges both on and off the field."

RADical Hope's signature initiative, RADical Health, is a four-week, peer-led program that brings young people together to develop their mental, physical and emotional health skills. It serves as an on-ramp to existing resources and builds connection and community among peers. Since its launch in 2020 RADical Health's impact has quadrupled, partnering with more than 50 universities, community organizations, and professional sports teams. All content, resources, training and support to implement RADical Health are fully funded by RADical Hope to ensure equal access to lifesaving tools and resources.

"Minor League Baseball teams across the country are known for giving back and this is another great example of our teams providing support and resources for the betterment of their communities and fans," said Casey Brett , Minor League Baseball's Senior Vice President of Business Development and Minor League Business Operations. "Mental health struggles are seen in all sectors of our society, so we look forward to assisting RADical Hope as they strive to provide critical skills and resources to youth throughout our communities."

