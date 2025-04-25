Vancouver Vence Al Inter Miami Y Messi En La Ida De Semifinales De La Copa De Campeones De Concacaf!

April 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC YouTube Video







Ramses Sandoval, acompañado por Michele Giannone y Sammy Sadovnik, analiza la sorprendente victoria de Vancouver Whitecaps sobre Inter Miami en la ida de las semifinales de la Copa de Campeones de Concacaf.

ÃÂ¿Cómo logró Vancouver la gran sorpresa? ÃÂ¿Qué salió mal para Messi y el Inter Miami? El equipo desglosa la táctica, los momentos clave y lo que significa este resultado de cara al partido de vuelta.

