Vancouver Shocks Messi's Inter Miami in Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinal Leg 1!
April 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC YouTube Video
Kaylyn Kyle is joined by Taylor Twellman and Matt Doyle to break down Vancouver Whitecaps' stunning first-leg win over Inter Miami in the Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinals.
How did Vancouver pull off the upset? What went wrong for Messi and Miami? The crew dives into the tactics, key moments, and what this result means heading into Leg 2.
Check out the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 25, 2025
- San Diego FC Returns Home to Face Real Salt Lake at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs New England Revolution: April 26, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Sporting KC Visits FC Cincinnati on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Inter Miami CF Back Home to Host FC Dallas - Inter Miami CF
- Rapids Look to Continue Home Success against Seattle Sounders FC - Colorado Rapids
- CF Montréal in New Jersey to Take on the New York Red Bulls this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Visit Eastern Conference Leader Charlotte FC on Saturday - New England Revolution
- Colorado Rapids to Celebrate Youth Night with Full Evening of Activations, Performances, and On-Field Recognitions - Colorado Rapids
- Availability Report: Three out vs. Toronto - New York City FC
- D.C. United Loans Defender Garrison Tubbs to Loudoun United FC - D.C. United
- Houston Dynamo FC Host In-State Rivals Austin FC to Close Two-Match Homestand - Houston Dynamo FC
- Seven FC Cincinnati Academy Players Selected to Participate in Talent Identification Program - FC Cincinnati
- New York City FC Signs Midfielder Aiden O'Neill from Belgian Side Standard Liège - New York City FC
- Revolution Loan Jack Panayotou to Hartford Athletic - New England Revolution
- Real Salt Lake Travel Saturday for First-Ever Trip to San Diego FC - Real Salt Lake
- Charlotte FC Waives Midfielder Ben Bender - Charlotte FC
- Minnesota United Announces Collaboration with Local Artists for 2025 Theme Games; Celebrates Black Excellence Game on April 27 - Minnesota United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Re-Sign Attacker Amine Bassi - Houston Dynamo FC
- Inter Miami CF Staff Enjoy Take Your Child to Work Day - Inter Miami CF
- Full Control: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte vs New England - Charlotte FC
- White and Berhalter score as 'Caps take the advantage into the second leg - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Inter Miami CF Falls at Vancouver Whitecaps in Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinals First Leg - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC Stories
- White and Berhalter score as 'Caps take the advantage into the second leg
- Tickets Sold out for Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinal at BC Place
- League-Leading 'Caps Take a Point in St. Louis
- Brian White Named MLS Player of Matchday 8
- White Scores Four as 'Caps Stay In First Place in MLS Standings