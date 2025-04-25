Vancouver Shocks Messi's Inter Miami in Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinal Leg 1!

April 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Kaylyn Kyle is joined by Taylor Twellman and Matt Doyle to break down Vancouver Whitecaps' stunning first-leg win over Inter Miami in the Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinals.

How did Vancouver pull off the upset? What went wrong for Messi and Miami? The crew dives into the tactics, key moments, and what this result means heading into Leg 2.

