Tuesday's Bisons/Red Wings Game Postponed Due to Rain

August 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons have announced that their scheduled game against the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday, August 6 at Sahlen Field has been postponed due to rain.

The Bisons will make up this game against the Red Wings with a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, August 7 with the first of two seven-inning contests beginning at 12:35 p.m. (Gates: 12:00 p.m.). As a single-admission doubleheader, fans will only need one ticket for both games and all existing tickets for Wednesday, August 7 are still valid.

Ticket Exchange Information

Fans holding tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange them for a comparable ticket to any remaining 2024 Bisons game. All ticket exchanges must be made at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Please note that these exchanges do not have to be made on Tuesday, August 6. Fans with tickets can exchange them throughout the remainder of the 2024 season.

For more information, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.

