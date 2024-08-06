Louisville Bats Hosting Blood Drive on August 13th

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - On Tuesday, August 13th, Louisville Slugger Field will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive, with the event set to begin at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m.

Donors of all blood types are welcome to join, and Blood Donors will receive a voucher for 4 free Louisville Bats reserved tickets for the 2024 season. Additionally, the Red Cross is also sending donors a $20 Amazon gift card by email!

Potential Donors will need to bring a blood donor card or driver's license to participate and must also be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in generally good health in order to be eligible.

Donors can park in the lot at the intersection of Jackson and Main Street and enter through the East Gate archway. Signage will direct donors to the correct location at Louisville Slugger Field.

Blood Donors are encouraged to register in advance at the link below. Join our drive to help us give back to our community and reach our donation goal!

