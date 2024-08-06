Indians Suffer Fourth Straight Defeat in Series Opener Against Sounds
August 6, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Malcom Nuñez and Matt Gorski hit solo home runs, but the Nashville Sounds used two big innings to hand the Indianapolis Indians their fourth straight loss, 8-4, on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.
Nashville (19-14, 57-51) busted the game open with four runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth to mount an 8-1 lead. Brian Navarreto provided the tiebreaking knock with a double off Aaron Shortridge (L, 1-1) to bring home Owen Miller. Vinny Capra, who played for Indianapolis in 2023, capped the four-run burst with a two-out, two-run single. In the ensuing frame, Miller knocked a run-scoring single before Chris Roller smacked a ground-rule double.
Edward Olivares brought Indianapolis (16-16, 49-56) closer with a two-run single in the sixth, and Gorski launched his 17th home run of the season with two outs in the ninth.
Nuñez's 11th long ball of the season opened the second inning to give Indy a short-lived lead, but Navarreto tied the game in the home half, scoring Miller on a groundout.
Sounds starter DL Hall limited the Indians to one run on two hits and two walks with three punchouts in 4.0 innings pitched. Aaron Ashby (W, 3-7) allowed two runs in 1.1 innings of work.
Nuñez is batting .385 (15-for-39) with two doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI and a 1.034 OPS during his 10-game hitting streak.
The Indians and Sounds continue the six-game series on Wednesday at 7:35 PM ET. RHP Luis Cessa (4-4, 4.27) is scheduled to start for Indianapolis against RHP Jacob Misiorowski (0-0, 18.00).
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 6, 2024
- Baker Blasts Walk-off Home Run in Fourth Multi-Homer Game of Season - Memphis Redbirds
- Julien's Four RBI Not Enough in 7-4 Loss to Clippers - St. Paul Saints
- I-Cubs Take Game One Sgainst Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Sounds Batter Indians in Middle Innings to Take Series Opener - Nashville Sounds
- Baker's Two Blasts Send Stripers to Tough Loss in Memphis - Gwinnett Stripers
- WooSox Lose Late Lead, Drop Series Opener to Mets - Worcester Red Sox
- Mud Hens' Big First Inning Fuels 9-2 Victory Over Jumbo Shrimp - Toledo Mud Hens
- Indians Suffer Fourth Straight Defeat in Series Opener Against Sounds - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Fly Past the Bats on Tuesday, 10-5 - Charlotte Knights
- Syracuse Rallies Back to Take Series Opener Against Worcester, 8-6, on Rainy Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Durham Downs Norfolk in Series Opener, 10-3 - Durham Bulls
- Tides Drop Series Opener To Durham - Norfolk Tides
- Bats Stumble in 10-5 Loss to Knights - Louisville Bats
- Red Wings, Bisons Postponed Tuesday - Rochester Red Wings
- August 6 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Tuesday's Bisons/Red Wings Game Postponed Due to Rain - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- IronPigs and RailRiders Postponed Tuesday - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- SWB Game Notes - August 6 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 6 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Cal Stevenson Named International League Player of the Month for July - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Daniel Lynch IV Named International League Pitcher of the Month for July - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Minor League Baseball Announces July Players and Pitchers of the Month - IL
- Louisville Bats Hosting Blood Drive on August 13th - Louisville Bats
- Memphis to Honor Negro League Baseball, Host Red Sox Night on August 10 - Memphis Redbirds
- "It Just Grows the Love of the Game." - A Lucky Fan Has the Catch of a Lifetime - Worcester Red Sox
- Durham Bulls to Celebrate North Carolina Courage at DBAP August 18th - Durham Bulls
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, August 6th to Sunday, August 11th - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Indians Suffer Fourth Straight Defeat in Series Opener Against Sounds
- Mud Hens Blast Past Indians in Ninth, Take Series Finale 10-8
- Mud Hens Outlast Indians in 10th, 8-7
- Indians' Nine-Game Win Streak Snapped by Mud Hens
- Malcom Nuñez Named Indians July Player of the Month