Indians Suffer Fourth Straight Defeat in Series Opener Against Sounds

August 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Malcom Nuñez and Matt Gorski hit solo home runs, but the Nashville Sounds used two big innings to hand the Indianapolis Indians their fourth straight loss, 8-4, on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.

Nashville (19-14, 57-51) busted the game open with four runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth to mount an 8-1 lead. Brian Navarreto provided the tiebreaking knock with a double off Aaron Shortridge (L, 1-1) to bring home Owen Miller. Vinny Capra, who played for Indianapolis in 2023, capped the four-run burst with a two-out, two-run single. In the ensuing frame, Miller knocked a run-scoring single before Chris Roller smacked a ground-rule double.

Edward Olivares brought Indianapolis (16-16, 49-56) closer with a two-run single in the sixth, and Gorski launched his 17th home run of the season with two outs in the ninth.

Nuñez's 11th long ball of the season opened the second inning to give Indy a short-lived lead, but Navarreto tied the game in the home half, scoring Miller on a groundout.

Sounds starter DL Hall limited the Indians to one run on two hits and two walks with three punchouts in 4.0 innings pitched. Aaron Ashby (W, 3-7) allowed two runs in 1.1 innings of work.

Nuñez is batting .385 (15-for-39) with two doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI and a 1.034 OPS during his 10-game hitting streak.

The Indians and Sounds continue the six-game series on Wednesday at 7:35 PM ET. RHP Luis Cessa (4-4, 4.27) is scheduled to start for Indianapolis against RHP Jacob Misiorowski (0-0, 18.00).

