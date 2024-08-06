Memphis to Honor Negro League Baseball, Host Red Sox Night on August 10

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In celebration of Black baseball history in Memphis, the Memphis Redbirds announced plans to play as the Memphis Red Sox on August 10 as part of participation in MiLB's The Nine.

The team will wear a modern version of the Memphis Red Sox uniform to honor the hometown Negro League ball club. Fans can bid on the MLB-authenticated jerseys at a silent auction during the game. Following the game, auction winners will go down to the field to grab the jersey off the back of each respective player.

The Memphis Redbirds will honor the Memphis Red Sox with a pregame ceremony on the field. Fans can purchase tickets to the game during a flash sale for $10 here until noon Wednesday, Aug. 7, courtesy of Sylvamo.

The Memphis Red Sox played 20 seasons in Memphis between 1923 and 1948. Led by the likes of Josh Gibson, Carl Glass, Steel Arm Tyler and Pinky Ward, the Red Sox won 577 games and one Negro American League Championship in the club's history. Memphis spent seven seasons in the Negro National League (1923-1930), one in the Negro Southern League (1932) and 12 in the Negro American League (1937-1948).

The Nine, announced prior to the 2022 season, will recognize and honor numerous Black pioneers and trailblazing civil rights leaders in all 120 MiLB communities, ensuring the heroes of the past and their contributions continue to be celebrated through ceremonies and events at MiLB ballparks and in the community.

