Red Wings, Bisons Postponed Tuesday
August 6, 2024 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's contest between the Rochester Red Wings and the Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader tomorrow, Wednesday, August 7, with the first pitch of game one set for 12:35 p.m.
RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE (4-6, 6.93) will get the ball for the Red Wings in game one of the twin bill.
Check out the Rochester Red Wings Statistics
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 6, 2024
- Red Wings, Bisons Postponed Tuesday - Rochester Red Wings
- August 6 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Tuesday's Bisons/Red Wings Game Postponed Due to Rain - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- IronPigs and RailRiders Postponed Tuesday - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- SWB Game Notes - August 6 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 6 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Cal Stevenson Named International League Player of the Month for July - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Daniel Lynch IV Named International League Pitcher of the Month for July - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Minor League Baseball Announces July Players and Pitchers of the Month - IL
- Louisville Bats Hosting Blood Drive on August 13th - Louisville Bats
- Memphis to Honor Negro League Baseball, Host Red Sox Night on August 10 - Memphis Redbirds
- "It Just Grows the Love of the Game." - A Lucky Fan Has the Catch of a Lifetime - Worcester Red Sox
- Durham Bulls to Celebrate North Carolina Courage at DBAP August 18th - Durham Bulls
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, August 6th to Sunday, August 11th - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.