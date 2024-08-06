Red Wings, Bisons Postponed Tuesday

August 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's contest between the Rochester Red Wings and the Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader tomorrow, Wednesday, August 7, with the first pitch of game one set for 12:35 p.m.

RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE (4-6, 6.93) will get the ball for the Red Wings in game one of the twin bill.

