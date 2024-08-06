I-Cubs Take Game One Sgainst Omaha

August 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







PAPILLION, NE - The Iowa Cubs (46-63) came away with a victory by a score of 4-2 against their I-80 rivals the Omaha Storm Chasers (67-40) to kickoff their six-game series on Tuesday night from Werner Park.

It was Omaha who struck first to open the scoring in tonight's contest as it claimed an early 1-0 lead over Iowa in the bottom of the first. After Drew Waters singled, stole second base, and was moved over to third, he came in to score off a sacrifice fly by CJ Alexander.

Following a scoreless second frame, Iowa brought the game even with one swing of the bat. Outfielder Trayce Thompson got a hold of one and sent it out over the left center field wall for a solo shot.

Omaha quickly regained the lead in the bottom half of the third with Alexander continuing his productive day at the plate. After a double by Nick Loftin and a pitching change, Alexander roped a double of his own to make the score 2-1.

The back-and-forth action continued in the fifth with the I-Cubs jumping out in front this time as they plated a pair of runs in the frame. The first run for Iowa in the inning came courtesy of a sacrifice fly off the bat of William Simoneit. The second run scored off a wild pitch.

In the seventh, Owen Caissie got in on the offensive action and increased Iowa's lead to 4-2 with a solo shot to straightaway center field. That proved to be the final run of the night as the I-Cub bullpen shutout out any hope of an Omaha comeback over the final two innings.

POSTGAME NOTES: Recently promoted prospects Matt Shaw and Kevin Alcantara each recorded a base knock in their Triple-A debuts. Shaw went 1-for-4 at the dish and Alcantara went 1-for-3. James Triantos, another recently promoted prospect, went 0-for-4 in his Iowa debut. Newly acquired pitcher Adrian Houser started the game on the mound and made his I-Cub debut as well. He finished with a final line of 2.2 innings pitched, four hits, two earned runs, no walks, and three strikeouts. Keegan Thompson made the fourth appearance of his current Major League Rehab assignment and struck out the side with no hits allowed in his inning of work. Jack Neely earned his first save donning an I-Cub uniform after tossing a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Iowa and Omaha will continue their six-game series with game two tomorrow, August 7. First pitch from Werner Park is slated for 7:05 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

##CUBS##

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.