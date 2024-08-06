Mud Hens' Big First Inning Fuels 9-2 Victory Over Jumbo Shrimp

August 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Mud Hens began their game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp with a victorious 9-2 win in T-Town tonight.

The first pitch back in T-Town went down at 7:09 PM, and the Mud Hens were glad to be back in their home territory. They held the Jumbo Shrimp to a 1-2-3 inning during the top of the first and then turned around to bat. After two walks, Spencer Torkelson doubled on a ball that was just shy of going over the fence, allowing Akil Baddoo and Jace Jung to run home for the first two runs on the board. Trey Sweeney pulled a walk, and Ryan Kreidler singled on a fly ball to right field, advancing the runners. Anthony Bemboom seized the opportunity to hit a double on a line drive to right field, bringing in Torkelson and Sweeney. Kreidler attempted to run home but was called out on the throw.

During the top of the second, a quick groundout, strikeout, and flyout for the Jumbo Shrimp moved us onto the batting order. Andrew Navigato started it off with a walk, then Baddoo doubled out to right field. Jung singled on a line drive to right field, and Navigato ran home. Torkelson's pop fly to center field was called a sacrifice fly, allowing Baddoo to score. Sweeney then singled on a fly ball to center field, moving Jung to third base, but he was caught stealing second base at the perfect time to allow Jung to increase the lead by seven runs.

The third inning was quick for both teams. Although the Jumbo Shrimp managed a double, Baddoo caught the third out in left field as the ball was up against the wall, keeping the Shrimp scoreless.

Baddoo hit a line drive to left field and doubled for his fourteenth time this season during the bottom of the fourth inning. Kerry Carpenter followed that with a base hit out to right field. The bases were loaded after Jung walked, and Sweeney took advantage with a single and line drive out to left, increasing the Mud Hens' lead.

The top of the fifth inning saw a two-run homer from the Jumbo Shrimp, but Eddys Leonard came back with a base hit out to center field, although it wasn't enough to make something of it. During the sixth inning, Sean Guenther replaced Lael Lockhart on the mound. It was a quick inning for the Jumbo Shrimp, and we came back during the bottom of the sixth with three walks loading the bases. Bemboom hit a ground ball to shortstop, earning a single and allowing Jung to come home.

It was 9:30 PM and still the top of the seventh inning when Torkelson snagged a grounder at first and threw it to Sweeney, who then threw it back to Torkelson for a 3-6-3 double play. It was a quick 1-2-3 inning for the Hens. Troy Watson took over the mound from Guenther and struck out three Shrimp, earning all three outs for the team at the top of the eighth inning.

The ninth inning involved a few singles from the Jumbo Shrimp, but Watson managed to throw the last two outs, and the game ended with another Mud Hens victory!

The Mud Hens will continue the game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp tomorrow at 7 PM.

Notables:

Spencer Torkelson (1-4, 3RBI)

Anthony Bemboom (2-4, 3RBI)

Lael Lockhart (5.0 IP, 6 K's, 5.02ERA)

