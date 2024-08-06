Baker Blasts Walk-off Home Run in Fourth Multi-Homer Game of Season
August 6, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds began a six-game homestand with a 7-6 walk-off win over the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.
With two on and nobody out in the ninth inning, first baseman Luken Baker launched his second home run of the game over the left-field wall to win the game. With the home runs, Baker pushed his International League-leading tally to 30 and brought his RBI total to 74. The multi-homer game was his fourth such game of the season and third against Gwinnett, a club he has hit 10 home runs against this season.
Center fielder Mike Antico also smacked a home run in the win. The left-handed hitter's first AutoZone Park blast tied the game in the third inning. Antico finished the night 2-for-5 with a run scored and two RBIs. Right fielder Jordan Walker, designated hitter Nick Dunn and shortstop Jose Fermin each recorded two hits.
MLB Rehabbing Steven Matz allowed one run on three hits in 2.2 innings pitched. The left-handed pitcher, who left the game after a scheduled 50 pitches, walked two and struck out none. Alex Cornwell tossed 2.1 innings of scoreless relief and struck out four batters.
With the win, Memphis clinched the season series against Gwinnett with five games left this week at AutoZone Park.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Wednesday, August 7 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
