Cal Stevenson Named International League Player of the Month for July

August 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball, are pleased to announce that outfielder Cal Stevenson has been named International League Player of the Month for July.

For July, Stevenson slashed a robust .373/.505/.600 and led the league in on-base percentage (.505), stolen bases (11) and runs scored (22). He was second in average (.373), walks (20) and OPS (1.105), was third in triples (three) and was fifth in hits (28). Stevenson walked six more times (20) than he struck out (14). He recorded eight multi-hit games, including a stretch of six straight from July 6-13.

Stevenson appeared in 21 games for the IronPigs in July, helping the team to a 14-9 record. Stevenson began the month on July 2nd by stealing five bases in one game, setting an IronPigs franchise single-game record. He failed to record a hit in only five games in the month, and failed to reach base in only two games, maintaining a streak of 17 games on-base to end the month.

Stevenson is the first IronPig to garner a Player of the Month award this season and first since Jake Cave captured International League Player of the Month honors for May 2023.

Stevenson and the IronPigs begin a six-game homestand against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders tonight, Tuesday, August 6th at 7:05 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park.

