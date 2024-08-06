RailRiders Postponed
August 6, 2024 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
Allentown, PA - Tuesday's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The RailRiders and IronPigs will play a doubleheader on Wednesday, August 7, beginning at 5:35 P.M. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Lehigh Valley will play two seven-inning games with approximately 30 minutes between games. Starters have yet to be announced by either team.
The RailRiders return to PNC Field on Tuesday, August 13, to open a series against the Buffalo Bisons. Purchase tickets for any 2024 RailRiders home game and get the latest promotional details at www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
Second Half: 17-16
Overall: 60-47
