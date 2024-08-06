Durham Downs Norfolk in Series Opener, 10-3

August 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham, NC - Junior Caminero, Jake Mangum and Nick Schnell each had three of Durham's 15 hits, while five Bulls pitchers collaborated to beat the Norfolk Tides 10-3 in the series opener Tuesday night at Harbor Park.

Trailing 2-0 in the third, Schnell put the Bulls (15-19) on the board by hooking a home run over the wall in the right field corner. From there, Durham added two more runs against Tucker Davidson (L, 3-6) thanks to a single by Caminero and a sac fly from Osleivis Basabe.

Durham added two more runs in the fourth and another in the fifth before Mangum cleared the bases on a three-run double in the sixth to put the Bulls ahead 9-2.

Erasmo Ramirez (W, 3-2) fanned five over his two-inning appearance to earn the win, while Carlos Garcia (S, 2) fired the final three innings to notch his second save. Enmanuel Mejia permitted two runs in the first to the Tides (16-18) before blanking Norfolk in the second. Richard Lovelady threw a perfect fifth, with recently acquired Michael Flynn fanning two of the three batters he faced in the sixth.

The series continues on Wednesday night at 6:35 PM ET with Joe Rock (4-5, 4.89) scheduled to oppose Brandon Young (3-2, 3.80).

Durham returns home on Tuesday, August 13th against the Nashville Sounds at 6:35 PM ET.

