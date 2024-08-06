Knights Fly Past the Bats on Tuesday, 10-5

August 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(LOUISVILLE, KY) - Using their bats against the Louisville Bats, the Charlotte Knights started a six-game road trip with an impressive offensive performance on Tuesday night.

Zach DeLoach, Edgar Quero and Colson Montgomery all launched home runs to help power the Knights past the Bats by a score of 10-5 on Tuesday night in game one of a six-game series from Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, KY. The win was Charlotte's third over their last four games. The team has scored 31 runs over those four games.

DeLoach started the scoring for the Knights in the top of the first inning with an RBI triple to give the Knights an early 1-0 lead. Although the Bats battled back to score two runs in the bottom of the first inning, the Charlotte offense went to work in the top of the third inning. After a sacrifice-fly RBI by Quero tied the game in the third, DeLoach launched a two-run home run in the three-run third inning for Charlotte. The home run was his fifth of the season. DeLoach finished the game 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a home run and three RBI.

Two innings later, Quero continued his hot hitting and ripped a two-run home run, his second in as many games. He finished the game going 3-for-4 with two runs scored, the home run and three RBI. Over his last three games, Quero has two home runs and seven RBI.

The Knights continued to mash the ball in the top of the eighth inning. Montgomery, the number one prospect in the Chicago White Sox system, crushed a three-run home run to pull the Knights away from the Bats. The home run was Montgomery's 13th of the season.

The Knights added a 10th run on a sacrifice-fly RBI from Mark Payton in the eighth.

Charlotte RHP Deivi García (3-4, 7.36) earned the win on Tuesday in relief of starter Sean Burke. Garcia pitched a scoreless fifth inning after Burke allowed three runs on three hits over four innings in his 11th start of the season. Burke fanned eight batters over his four innings pitched. RHP Aaron McGarity struck out two batters in the final inning of the game to shut the door on Charlotte's game one victory.

The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) on Wednesday night from Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, KY. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 6:30 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. from Louisville.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.