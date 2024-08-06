WooSox Lose Late Lead, Drop Series Opener to Mets

SYRACUSE, NY -- Despite Jamie Westbrook's go-ahead two-run single in the eighth inning, the Worcester Red Sox (15-19)/(50-59) dropped the first of six games to the Syracuse Mets (17-17)/(63-45) at NBT Bank Stadium by a final score of 8-6 on Tuesday night. Triston Casas (1-for-4, 2B, RBI) and Vaughn Grissom continued their rehab assignments in the series opening loss.

To begin the ballgame, Enmanuel Valdez got the scoring started by blasting his ninth home run of the year over the Salt City Deck in right field to give the WooSox an early 1-0 lead. However, the Mets responded in the bottom half of the first as former Red Sox Pablo Reyes answered with a solo home run of his own to even up the score in Syracuse.

In the following inning, the Mets threatened to jump in front after DJ Stewart led off the frame with a double. With a man in scoring position and nobody out, WooSox starter Jason Alexander retired the next three Syracuse hitters in order to escape the inning unscathed. In the top of the third, Triston Casas rewarded Alexander's excellent pitching by giving him the lead.

Following Mark Contreras' one-out single, the 24-year-old drilled his third double in as many games to put the WooSox on top, 2-1. After going hitless in three at-bats during his first rehab game on July 30, Casas has collected a knock in each of his last four games while driving in four runs.

Another run producer in the middle of the WooSox' order is Bobby Dalbec. With Mickey Gasper on first, the 29-year-old crushed his 15th home run of the year to give Worcester a three-run cushion in the fourth inning. For Dalbec, the two-run shot gave him 48 RBIs on the year in just his 59th game with the WooSox.

In the bottom half of the fourth, Syracuse eyed a big inning as they loaded the bases with nobody out. But, once again, Alexander navigated through traffic to get out of the inning while allowing just one run. The 31-year-old right-hander continued on the mound for the WooSox into the sixth inning, but was relieved by Joely Rodriguez after allowing the first two batters to reach base.

With two on and nobody out, Rodriguez hoped to keep the Mets at bay and maintain the WooSox two-run lead. But following a hit, walk, and sacrifice fly, Syracuse evened up the score for the second time in the series opener. The Mets' two sixth-inning runs were charged to Alexander's line, who finished the night with 5+ IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 3, BB, 2 K.

After quiet seventh innings for both teams, Jamie Westbrook came to bat in the top of the eighth with two outs and men on second and third. On an 0-2 pitch, the WooSox third baseman reached out and poked a go-ahead two-run single into left to give Worcester a late 6-4 lead. Chase Shugart, who entered for Rodriguez in the seventh inning, took the mound in the bottom of the eighth looking to continue the WooSox late-inning momentum. The Mets, though, did not go down quietly.

The first three Syracuse batters reached against Shugart, forcing WooSox manager Chad Tracy to dip back into the bullpen. Bailey Horn was next in line for Worcester and was greeted by Carlos Cortez's two-run game-tying single to knot the game up at six. Luisangel Acuña followed with a two-run double to give Syracuse their first lead of the game--and put them ahead for good.

Though Contreras drew a walk to lead off the ninth, Shintaro Fujinami mowed through the top of the WooSox lineup to secure the Mets' 8-6 come-from-behind victory. Shugart (L, 4-2) was handed the loss while Eric Orze (W, 4-0) picked up the win in Tuesday night's series opener.

The WooSox and Mets will continue their six-game series at 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. Zach Penrod (0-1, 7.24) will get the start for Worcester opposite Don Hamel (3-5, 6.35) for Syracuse. Radio coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon, 100.1 The Pike, and the WooSox Radio Network.

