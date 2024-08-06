Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, August 6th to Sunday, August 11th

August 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets host the Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A Boston Red Sox) for a six-game series from Tuesday, August 6th to Sunday August 11th. The homestand features Bark in the Park, Faith and Family Night, Wall of Fame Day, two nights of postgame fireworks, and more.

Tuesday, August 6th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Join the Syracuse Mets for the second Bark in the Park Day of the season with a dog blanket giveaway, presented by Aloft Hotel, Cleantec, and Shaughnessy's Irish Pub. Bring your dog to the game for just $5 with dog ticket sales donated to local rescue organizations. The first 300 dogs through the gates will receive a dog blanket, courtesy of Aloft Hotel, Cleantec, and Shaughnessy's.

It's also Taco Tuesday at NBT Bank Stadium, presented by The Score 1260. Fans can enjoy three tacos for just $13 (chicken, beef or vegetarian options available). Tacos can be purchased from the taco carts on the first and third base sides.

Wednesday, August 7th (12:05 p.m. game, 11:00 a.m. gates) - This Wednesday's game is a special afternoon game for Camp Day. Bring your summer camp friends and enjoy an afternoon of baseball at NBT Bank Stadium. Camps can purchase Camp Day tickets by contacting Phoebe Langdon at plangdon@syracusemets.com.

Wednesday home games this season are We Care Wednesdays, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. We Care Wednesdays provide local 501(c)(3) organizations the opportunity of a game day experience at no cost to them to help gain awareness and raise money for their worthwhile organizations. This week's nonprofits are: Hope for Heather, Paulie's Super Siblings, and the Everson Museum of Art. Fans can go to those organizations websites or use this link to buy tickets with $5 from each ticket sold through the link going back to individual nonprofits. We Care Wednesday | Mets (milb.com)

Thursday, August 8th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - This week's Dollar Thursday is Small Business Appreciation Night, presented by NBT Bank. Local small businesses will be at the ballpark that fans can visit with and check out their products.

Dollar Thursday is still the greatest invention in the history of baseball. Fans can enjoy $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $1 souvenir in the Team Store, $2 Hofmann hot dogs and coneys (4 per transaction), & $3 16 oz. select cans and drafts of Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, Saranac, & 1911 hard ciders. All Dollar Thursdays are also presented by 95X.

Friday, August 9th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Start your weekend with a Craft Beer and Fireworks Friday on Faith and Family Night., presented by Mission Syracuse. After the game, enjoy postgame fireworks followed by testimony and music from Mission Syracuse.

A limited number of tickets are also still available for a pregame tailgate and meet and greet with former New York Met Mookie Wilson. A limited number of tickets are available for the tailgate and meet and greet that is from 4:00-5:30 p.m. Tickets are available for $65/$68 and include a ticket to the game plus an all-you-can eat BBQ prepared by Mookie Wilson and family! For tickets, call the Syracuse Mets at 315-474-7833.

Special Craft Beer Ticket packages are available to fans 21 & older. For only $30, fans get an Outfield Box ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for 16 oz. craft beers at the Amazin' Beer Garden at NBT Bank Stadium ($35 for a Dugout Box ticket). Tickets must be purchased at syracusemets.com or at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at the Stadium.

Saturday, August 10th (6:35 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m.) - This Super Saturday is Wall of Fame Day, featuring a jersey giveaway, jersey auction, and postgame fireworks, presented by NBT Bank. The Syracuse Mets are inducting Steven Souza Jr., the 2014 Syracuse Chiefs, and Chiefs First into the Syracuse Baseball Wall of Fame as the Class of 2024. The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive and orange and blue Syracuse Chiefs jersey to commemorate the 2014 Syracuse Chiefs.

Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available that include a ticket to the game and a guaranteed orange and blue Syracuse Chiefs jersey giveaway. Only 300 Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available, and they can be purchased at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/tickets/amazin-giveaway-pack.

The team will wear orange and blue Chiefs jerseys on the field that will be auctioned off online at syracusemets.com/auction.

After the game, fans can enjoy a postgame fireworks show also presented by NBT Bank.

Sunday, August 11th (1:05 p.m., gates open 12:00 p.m.) - Sunday is a great day to be a kid at NBT Bank Stadium. Every Sunday is Friendly Honda Kids Eat Free Family Sunday. Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a kids popcorn, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink & a kids ice cream.

Sunday is also Dig Safe Day, sponsored by the National Grid Gas Safety Team.

Plus, it is Princess Day at NBT Bank Stadium. Fans can meet and greet princesses Belle and Cinderella at the game.

After the game, kids can run the bases just like their favorite players, presented by West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse.

Tickets for this homestand and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or at syracusemets.com.

