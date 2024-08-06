Minor League Baseball Announces July Players and Pitchers of the Month

Minor League Baseball (tm) (MiLB(tm)) today announced the Player and Pitcher of the Month Award winners for July in Major League Baseball 's player development system.

International League (Triple-A)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies) outfielder Cal Stevenson batted .373/.505/.600 and led the league in on-base percentage (.505), stolen bases (11) and runs scored (22). He was second in average (.373), walks (20) and OPS (1.105), was third in triples (three) and was fifth in hits (28). Stevenson walked six more times (20) than he struck out (14). He recorded eight multi-hit games, including a stretch of six straight from July 6-13. Stevenson, 27, was originally selected by Toronto in the 10th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of Arizona.

Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) left-hander Daniel Lynch IV went 2-0 with a 1.99 ERA in five starts as he allowed seven earned runs on 22 hits over 31.2 innings. He struck out 29 while walking 10 and held opponents to a .191 average. He allowed four earned runs in his last four starts over 25.2 innings. Lynch, 27, was originally selected by Kansas City in the first compensation round (34th overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of Virginia.

Pacific Coast League (Triple-A)

Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies) third baseman Elehuris Montero batted .429/.484/.798 and led the league in hits (36), total bases (67), slugging percentage (.798) and OPS (1.282). He finished second in doubles (eight) and home runs (seven) and was third in on-base percentage (.484), was fourth in average (.429) and fifth in RBI (19). He recorded 13 multi-hit games and ended the month with a nine-game hitting streak. Montero, 25, was originally signed by St. Louis as an international free agent out of Santo Domingo Centro, Dominican Republic, on August 29, 2014.

Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Astros) right-hander Ryan Gusto was 3-1 with a 1.15 ERA in five starts as he allowed four earned runs on 18 hits and seven walks over 31.1 innings. He struck out 29 and held opponents to a .168 average. He didn't allow more than four hits or two earned runs in a start in July. Gusto, 25, was selected by Houston in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of the Florida Southwestern State Junior College.

Eastern League (Double-A)

Akron RubberDucks (Guardians) shortstop/third baseman Milan Tolentino batted .366/.402/.610 and led the league in average (.366), hits (30), total bases (50), slugging percentage (.610) and OPS (1.012). He was third in home runs (five) and fifth in RBI (16). He posted 11 multi-hit games. Tolentino, 22, was selected by Cleveland in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Santa Margarita Catholic High School in Mission Viejo, California.

Altoona Curve (Pirates) right-hander Thomas Harrington went 2-0 with a 0.70 ERA in four starts as he allowed just two earned runs on 15 hits and six walks over 25.2 innings. He struck out 32 and held opponents to a .170 average. He tied his career-high with 11 strikeouts on July 10 and did not allow more than one earned run in any of his four starts. Harrington, 23, was selected by Pittsburgh in Competitive Balance Round A (36th overall) of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Campbell University.

Southern League (Double-A)

Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels) left fielder Gustavo Campero batted .333/.447/.641 and led the league in total bases (50), doubles (eight), triples (two), slugging percentage (.641) and OPS (1.088). He was third in on-base percentage (.447) and fourth in average (.444) and hits (26). He walked more times (11) than he struck out (10) and recorded seven multi-hit games in addition to a 12-game hitting streak from July 1-14. Campero, 26, was originally signed by New York (AL) as an international free agent out of Lorica, Colombia, on July 12, 2016.

Montgomery Biscuits (Rays) right-hander Logan Workman went 3-1 with a 1.67 ERA in five starts as he scattered 20 hits and four walks over 27.0 innings. He held opponents to a .204 average while striking out 26 and did not allow more than two runs in a start. Workman, 25, was selected by Tampa Bay in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee.

Texas League (Double-A)

Midland RockHounds (Athletics) center fielder Denzel Clarke batted .371/.436/.671 and led the league in average (.371), stolen bases (10), slugging percentage (.671), OPS (1.107) and triples (four). He was second in on-base percentage (.436) and third in hits (26) and total bases (47). He recorded eight multi-hit games and had separate hitting streaks of seven and six games. Clarke, 24, was originally selected by Oakland in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Cal State-Northridge.

Midland right-hander Blake Beers went 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA in four starts as he allowed four earned runs on 15 hits and two walks over 24.0 innings, while holding opponents to a .176 average. His 0.71 WHIP was the lowest among Texas League pitchers with more than 20.0 innings pitched. Beers, 26, was selected by Oakland in the 19th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Michigan.

Midwest League (High-A)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers) third baseman Luke Adams batted .255/.536/.588 and led the league in RBI (17), walks (21), on-base percentage (.536) and OPS (1.124). He was second in home runs (five) and slugging percentage (.588) and was third in stolen bases (eight). Adams, 20, was selected by Milwaukee in the 12th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Hinsdale Central High School in Hinsdale, Illinois.

Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers) left-hander Jackson Ferris went 1-1 with a 1.04 ERA in four starts as he allowed three earned runs on 12 hits and seven walks over 26.0 innings. He struck out 31 and held opponents to a .135 average. After throwing eight innings of no-hit ball on August 1, Ferris was promoted to Double-A Tulsa. Ferris, 20, was originally selected by Chicago (NL) in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Northwest League (High-A)

Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels) infielder Chad Stevens batted .375/.438/.663 and led the league in hits (30), average (.375), doubles (eight), home runs (five), on-base percentage (.438), slugging percentage (.663) and OPS (1.101). He was second in runs (18) and total bases (53) and was third in RBI (16). He began the month with an 0-for-17 stretch, before going on a 14-game hitting streak (including 10 multi-hit games) and finishing the month with a 27-for-54 stretch that led to a July 29 promotion to Double-A Rocket City. Stevens, 25, was originally selected by Houston in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Portland.

Vancouver Canadians (Blue Jays) right-hander Alex Amalfi pitched to a 0.55 ERA with one save in eight relief appearances spanning 16.1 innings. He allowed one earned run on seven hits (all singles) and struck out 24 while walking four. He finished the month on a streak of 24.2 innings without allowing an extra-base hit (since June 14).

Amalfi, 23, attended the University of Massachusetts-Boston and was signed by Toronto as a free agent on July 26, 2022.

South Atlantic League (High-A)

Greenville Drive (Red Sox) shortstop Mikey Romero batted .354/.382/.780 and led the league in hits (29), doubles (12), total bases (64), slugging percentage (.780) and OPS (1.162). He was second in runs (18) and home runs (seven) and was third in RBI (19) and fifth in average (.354). He recorded seven multi-hit games and a seven-game hitting streak to start he month. Romero, 20, was selected by Boston in the first round (24th overall) of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Orange Lutheran High School in Orange, California.

Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) right-hander Trent Sellers did not allow an earned run in 19.1 innings over six appearances (three starts). He held opponents to four hits (three singles and a double) for a .067 average and did not allow a hit over a span of 13.1 innings from July 9-30. Sellers, 24, attended Oregon State University and was signed by New York (AL) as a free agent on July 31, 2023.

California League (Single-A)

Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres) shortstop Leodalis De Vries batted .318/.442/.694 and led the league in runs (.26), home runs (eight) and total bases (59) and was second in slugging percentage (.694) and OPS (1.136). He was sixth in RBI (18) and walked as many times (18) as he struck out (18). He recorded eight multi-hit games and had separate hitting streaks of nine and seven games. De Vries, 17, was signed by San Diego as a free agent out of Azua, Dominican Republic, on January 15, 2024.

Lake Elsinore right-hander Miguel Mendez went 1-0 with a 0.50 ERA in four appearances (two starts) as he allowed one earned run on seven hits and 10 walks over 18.0 innings. He struck out 21 and held opponents to a .117 average.

Mendez, 22, was signed by San Diego as an international free agent out of San Juan De La Maguana, Dominican Republic, on February 5, 2021.

Carolina League (Single-A)

Carolina Mudcats (Brewers) outfielder Luis Castillo batted .321/.431/.660 and led the league in slugging percentage (.660) and OPS (1.091). He was second in home runs (four) and RBI (20) and was fourth in doubles (six) and on-base percentage (.431). Castillo, 20, was signed by Milwaukee as an international free agent out of Higuey, Dominican Republic, on January 15, 2021.

Fredericksburg Nationals right-hander Marc Davis went 3-0 with a 0.45 ERA in four starts as he allowed one earned runs over 20.0 innings. He surrendered nine hits and eight walks while striking out 18 and holding opponents to a .134 average before a July 26 promotion to High-A Wilmington. Davis, 24, was selected by Washington in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Florida Southwestern State Junior College.

Florida State League (Single-A)

Jupiter Hammerheads (Marlins) outfielder Kemp Alderman batted .293/.368/.587 and led the league in RBI (25) and slugging percentage (.587). He was second in total bases (44) and third in hits (22) and OPS (.955). He finished fourth in doubles (five) and home runs (five) before an August 2 promotion to High-A Beloit. Alderman, 21, was selected by Miami in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Mississippi.

Tampa Tarpons (Yankees) right-hander Cade Smith went 3-0 with a 1.35 ERA in four appearances (three starts) as he allowed three earned runs on six hits and eight walks over 20.0 innings. He allowed five singles and a double as his WHIP (0.70) and opponents average (.094) were the best in the league. Smith, 22, was selected by New York (AL) in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State University.

Arizona Complex League (Rookie)

Mariners infielder/outfielder Ricardo Cova batted .412/.474/.765 and led the league in hits (28), runs (20), total bases (52), home runs (four), RBI (21) and slugging percentage (.765). He finished second in OPS (1.239), third in average (.412) and triples (three) and fourth in doubles (six). He posted 11 multi-hit games and hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games prior to his July 28 promotion to Class-A Modesto. Cova, 20, was signed by Seattle as an international free agent out of Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela, on February 5, 2021.

Guardians left-hander Melkis Hernandez went 2-0 with a save and a 1.02 ERA in five outings (one start). He scattered nine hits and four walks over 17.2 innings while striking out 20 and holding opponents to a .150 average. Hernandez, 19, was signed by Cleveland as an international free agent out of Montecristi, Dominican Republic, on January 15, 2022.

Dominican Summer League (Rookie)

Cardinals catcher Rainiel Rodriguez batted .404/.492/.962 and led the league in home runs (eight), total bases (50), slugging percentage (.962) and OPS (1.454). He was third in RBI (19), was fourth in average (.404) and walked more than twice as many times (11) as he struck out (five). Rodriguez, 17, was signed by St. Louis as an international free agent out of Pimentel, Dominican Republic, on April 1, 2024.

Reds right-hander Stharlin Torres pitched to a 0.89 ERA in five appearances (four starts). He scattered nine hits and three walks over 20.1 innings while striking out 17. He held opponents to a .138 average and two extra-base hits (both doubles). Torres, 18, was signed by Cincinnati as an international free agent out of Santiago, Dominican Republic, on January 15, 2024.

Florida Complex League (Rookie)

Yankees catcher/first baseman Engelth Urena batted .419/.550/.855 and led the league in runs (22), doubles (nine), home runs (six), RBI (19), walks (16), slugging percentage (.855), total bases (53) and OPS (1.405). He was second in on-base percentage (.550), hits (.26) and average (.419). Urena, 19, was signed by New York (AL) as an international free agent out of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, January 15, 2022.

Red Sox right-hander Wuilliams Rodriguez pitched to a 0.59 ERA over four outings (three starts). In 15.1 innings, he allowed one earned run on six hits and four walks while striking out 15 and held opponents to a .122 average. Rodriguez, 18, was signed by Boston as an international free agent out of Barquisimeto, Venezuela, on January 15, 2023.

