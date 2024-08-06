Baker's Two Blasts Send Stripers to Tough Loss in Memphis

August 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Eli White and Yuli Gurriel each launched home runs as the Gwinnett Stripers (16-18) rallied from a 4-1 deficit to take a 6-4 lead, but Luken Baker belted two homers including a three-run walk-off shot in the ninth to give the Memphis Redbirds (16-18) a 7-6 win on Tuesday night at AutoZone Park.

Decisive Plays: White's RBI double put Gwinnett ahead 1-0 in the top of the third, but homers by Mike Antico and Baker gave Memphis a 3-1 lead after three. Down 4-1 entering the seventh, the Stripers tied it up at 4-4 on White's three-run clout (8) to left-center. In the ninth, Gurriel willed a two-run homer (10) to right field to give Gwinnett a 6-4 lead. It wasn't enough, however, as Ken Giles (L, 4-2) put two on in front of Baker in the bottom of the ninth, who homered to left field to win it.

Key Contributors: White (3-for-5, double, homer, 4 RBIs) and Gurriel (2-for-4, homer, 2 RBIs) combined to drive in all six Gwinnett runs. For Memphis, Baker socked his 29th and 30th homers of the year, finishing 2-for-4 with five RBIs.

Noteworthy: Gwinnett is now 7-4 in games decided by walk-off this season. Rehabbing Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II went 1-for-4 with a walk in his first game with Gwinnett this season. Alejo Lopez singled twice, extending his on-base streak to 14 games. In his first outing with Gwinnett since July 14, Allan Winans yielded four runs on nine hits over 4.0 innings.

Next Game (Wednesday, August 7): Gwinnett at Memphis, 7:45 p.m. ET at AutoZone Park. Broadcast: 7:40 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, August 13): Gwinnett vs. Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It is Coolray T-Shirt Tuesday at Coolray Field, as the first 500 fans to the ballpark will receive an Ozzie Albies Stripers shirsey.

