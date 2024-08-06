Sounds Batter Indians in Middle Innings to Take Series Opener
August 6, 2024 - International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds (57-51, 19-14) used four runs in the fourth inning and three in the fifth and cruised over the Indianapolis Indians (49-57, 16-16), 8-4, on Tuesday night at First Horizon Park.
With the score tied at one in the fourth, four Sounds crossed the plate which gave Nashville a 5-1 lead. Brian Navarreto opened the scoring in the inning with a double down the right-field line which brought Owen Miller home. Chris Roller added a sacrifice fly and Vinny Capra scored two more on a single to left field.
The Sounds were not done and put three more runs on the board in the fifth. Brewer Hicklen scored on a throwing error, Miller singled to center and Roller had another RBI on a ground-rule double. Entering the sixth inning, Nashville sat comfortably with a seven-run lead and Indianapolis had no response.
DL Hall had yet another great rehab outing for Nashville with little trouble on the base paths. He went four innings with one earned run allowed and struck out three batters. Aaron Ashby (3-7) replaced Hall in the fifth inning and picked up the win with 1 1/3 innings in relief. The bulk of the bullpen of Kevin Herget (0.2 IP), J.B. Bukauskas (1.0 IP), and James Meeker (1.0 IP) were lights out with only two base runners and no earned runs allowed.
It was Bukauskas' first appearance at First Horizon Park this season and also was Carlos Rodriguez's Triple-A debut after he was called up from Biloxi. Rodriguez went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored with the start in right field.
The bottom four hitters in the Nashville order of Miller, Rodriguez, Navarreto and Roller combined for five runs scored, six hits and five RBI. Roller also nabbed Malcom Nuñez on a laser to third base for his fifth outfield assist of the season.
Ryan Middendorf pitched the ninth inning and finished off his team-lead 18 th game of the season for the win in Nashville's first game against Indianapolis at home since July 3, 2022.
The Sounds and Indians play game two of the six-game series tomorrow night. Right-hander Jacob Misiorowski (0-0, 18.00) will make his First Horizon Park debut for Nashville. He will face off against right-hander Luis Cessa (4-4, 4.27) for Indianapolis. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Post-Game Notes
DL Hall (4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) pitched through the fourth inning for his third consecutive outing. He has not given up more than two earned runs in any of his 12 appearances with Nashville.
Kevin Herget (0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 K) made his 10 th consecutive appearance without allowing an earned run. During that stretch, he has pitched 11 1/3 innings with 17 strikeouts.
Owen Miller (3-for-4, 3 R, 2B, RBI) scored three runs in a game for thie third time this season with his last occurring on July 30 vs. Gwinnett. It was also his fifth three-hit game of the season.
Aaron Ashby (1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, K) picked up his third win. His last win came on July 10 vs. Iowa which was also a relief outing.
