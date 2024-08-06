Jumbo Shrimp Fall 9-2 to the Mud Hens

August 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

TOLEDO, OH. - Despite a two-run home run from Troy Johnston, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell to the Toledo Mud Hens 9-2 Tuesday night at Fifth Third Field.

Toledo (52-56, 17-17) took the early lead in the bottom of the first against Jacksonville (51-56, 16-16) starter Angel Macuare (L, 2-1). Akil Baddoo drew a walk to start the frame and advanced to second on a groundout. Jace Jung also walked, and Spencer Torkelson drove them in with a two-run double. Following a mound visit, Trey Sweeney walked and Ryan Kreidler singled to load the bases. Anthony Bemboom doubled in the next at-bat plating Torkelson and Sweeney to increase the lead to 4-0.

The Mud Hens continued to pad their lead in the bottom of the second. Andrew Navigato started the inning with a walk and advanced to third on a double from Baddoo. Two batters later, Jace Jung smacked a base hit, scoring Navigato to increase the lead to 5-0 and Baddoo went to third. With runners at the corners, Torkelson drove in Baddoo with a sac fly pushing the advantage to 6-0. Sweeney singled in the proceeding at-bat pushing Jung to third. During Kreidler's at-bat, Sweeney was caught stealing but before he was tagged out, Jung scored from third giving Toledo a seven-run lead.

The offense continued for Toledo in the fourth. Baddoo started with a double and Kerry Carpenter singled. With runners at the corners, Jung walked to load the bases and Sweeney knocked a base hit, two batters later scoring Baddoo to put the Mud Hens ahead 8-0.

The Jumbo Shrimp broke through on the scoreboard in the top of the fifth. With two outs, Connor Norby singled and Johnston (8) walloped a two-run home run, cutting the deficit to 8-2.

Toledo's final run crossed the plate in the bottom of the sixth. Jung led off the inning with a walk. After Torkelson flied out, Sweeney and Kreidler walked to load the bases. Bemboom swatted an RBI single, scoring Jung giving the Mud Hens a 9-2 advantage.

The Jumbo Shrimp continue their series with the Mud Hens in Wednesday's 7:05 p.m. contest. Jacksonville will hand the ball to RHP Yonny Chirinos (6-5, 3.01 ERA) and Toledo will counter with RHP Ty Madden (3-4, 8.56 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.

