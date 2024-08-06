August 6 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers

August 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

IOWA CUBS (45-63) at OMAHA STORM CHASERS (67-39)

Tuesday, August 6 - 7:05 PM CT - Werner Park - Papillion, NE

RHP Adrian Houser (1-5, 5.84 W/Mets) vs. LHP Anthony Veneziano (3-5, 4.96)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and Omaha Storm Chasers play the first of a six-game series tonight at Werner Park...marks the fourth series the two clubs have played against each other...right-hander Adrian Houser is scheduled to make his first start in the Cubs' organization...he was released by the Mets on July 31 and signed by Chicago on Aug. 2...left-hander Anthony Veneziano is slated to make his 26th appearance for Omaha and his 13th start.

WALK-OFF SUNDAY: The I-Cubs took the series finale over St. Paul by a 10-9 score in 11 innings on Sunday...trailing by one run in the the 11th with one out, Caleb Knight hit a two-run, walk-off homer to clinch the game for Iowa...Chase Strumpf launched a two-run in the 10th inning to tie the game and force the 11th frame...Owen Caissie hit his 11th home run of the season as part of a two-hit game...starting pitcher Dan Straily worked 5.0 innings and allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts in a no-decision...Cam Sanders and Frankie Scalzo Jr. each worked a 1-2-3 inning in relief.

KNIGHT IN SHINING ARMOUR: On Sunday, Caleb Knight hit the second walk-off home run (eighth walk-off overall) for the I-Cubs this season and first since July 5, 2024 vs. Omaha in which Chase Strumpf clinched the game in the ninth inning...marked the first walk-off homer in extra innings for Iowa since Kris Bryant in the 12th inning on Aug. 14, 2014 vs. Las Vegas.

SIT 'EM DOWN: Iowa Cubs reliever Jack Neely, who was acquired in a trade with the New York Yankees, made his first appearance of the season on Saturday and tossed a scoreless frame and struck out the side...Neely has gone 1-1 with a 2.74 ERA (13 ER in 42.2 IP) with 66 strikeouts in 32 outings between Double-A Somerset, Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Iowa.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: The I-Cubs earned a one-run win on Sunday to improve to 22-16 in such games this year...Iowa has played the most one-run games in the International League during this season (38) ahead of next-closest Jacksonville (35).

FOUR NEW FACES: Iowa has four new players joining their roster today in Matt Shaw, James Triantos, Kevin Alcántara and Adrian Houser...Shaw, the No. 2 prospect in the Cubs organization and 29th in all of baseball (MLB.com) was selected 13th overall in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft and hit .279 (87-for-312) with 14 home runs prior to his promotion from Double-A Tennessee...Triantos, the Cubs No. 4 prospect and No. 51 in all of baseball batted .300 (107-for-357) with 30 extra-base hits and 40 RBI and Alcántara (Cubs No. 6/MLB No. 63) hit .271 (79-for-291) with 22 extra-base hits...Houser has pitched in 152 Major League games between Milwaukee and the New York Mets.

NINE-GAME SKID: Iowa snapped their losing streak on Friday with a win but had lost nine straight going into that game...marked the first time Iowa has lost nine straight games since May 22-June 1, 2021 (also nine) and is tied for the third-longest losing streak in the IL this year...Iowa has not lost 10 straight contests since data was made available (2004)...the franchise record for most consecutive losses is 12 from April 12-23, 2000.

BACK ON THE ROAD: Iowa wrapped up a 12-game homestand on Sunday in which they were swept by Indianapolis and went 2-4 vs. St. Paul...the I-Cubs have gone 19-33 on the road this season but have won three of their last six games away from Principal Park.

THIS IS A HILLY AREA: In Wednesday's loss, outfielder Darius Hill made his first professional pitcher appearance...he faced two batters with the first hitting a single and the next popping out to second...Hill became the second position player to pitch this season following Caleb Knight on May 21 vs. Indianapolis.

VS. OMAHA: Iowa and Omaha are playing their fourth set of games against each other this season, following March 29-31, April 30-May 5 and July 1-6...the I-Cubs have gone 6-9 vs. the Storm Chasers this season and have won their last three games against the club.

