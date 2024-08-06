Durham Bulls to Celebrate North Carolina Courage at DBAP August 18th

Durham, NC - The North Carolina Courage will be celebrated during the Durham Bulls home game on Sunday, August 18, against the Nashville Sound at Durham Bulls Athletic Park (DBAP). First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. ET against the Nashville Sounds with the Courage intertwined throughout.

Members of the Courage will be on hand to participate in pregame activities on field. Players and beloved mascot Roary will be available for autographs and participate in in-game entertainment throughout the night. Special giveaways and contests will be available to fans throughout the evening. Fans can purchase tickets here.

"We are very excited and honored for this collaboration with the Durham Bulls. This is a strong display of unity between two premier sports teams in the Triangle and a great opportunity for our two fan bases to come together. We hope our supporters will enjoy this unique opportunity to interact with our club while helping to reach new potential Courage fans in our community," said Courage President Francie Gottsegen.

"This Triangle is home to some incredible sports programs, both on the amateur and professional side. We've enjoyed many collaborations over the years and believe that by working together we can lift each other higher to make a long-lasting impact," said Bulls general manager Tyler Parsons. "We look forward to partnering with a premier organization like the North Carolina Courage and seeing two amazing fan bases join together. We believe this is just the start of a tremendous relationship."

More details regarding specific player appearances and interactions at the game will be announced in the coming days. Fans should follow Courage and Bulls social media channels for more details as they become available.

