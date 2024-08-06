Daniel Lynch IV Named International League Pitcher of the Month for July

August 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release









Omaha Storm Chasers pitcher Daniel Lynch IV

(Omaha Storm Chasers, Credit: Mark Kuhlmann) Omaha Storm Chasers pitcher Daniel Lynch IV(Omaha Storm Chasers, Credit: Mark Kuhlmann)

PAPILLION, NEB. - Minor League Baseball announced today that Omaha Storm Chasers pitcher Daniel Lynch IV has been named the International League Pitcher of the Month for July.

The Henrico, Virginia native went 2-0 with a 1.99 ERA in 5 July starts and allowed only 7 earned runs on 22 hits across 31.2 innings of work. The left-hander struck out 29 and held opponents to a .191 batting average. He led qualified IL pitchers (min. 22.0 IP) in ERA, WHIP (1.01) and opponents' average, while fifth among all IL pitchers in strikeouts. Lynch IV threw four quality starts over his five outings, also offering a start of 5.0 scoreless innings.

Lynch IV opened his month July 4 at Iowa (CHC), when he held the Cubs to three runs across 6.0 innings, with 7 strikeouts. The following week, he pitched twice against the Toledo Mud Hens (DET), allowing 1 run over 6.1 innings with 3 hits allowed and 7 strikeouts July 9, before throwing 5.0 scoreless frames with 3 hits and 4 strikeouts July 14. Coming out of the MLB All-Star Break, Lynch IV allowed just 1 run over 6.2 innings July 21 vs. Indianapolis (PIT), striking out 5 in the process. His final start of the month came July 27 at St. Paul (MIN), where the lefty allowed 2 runs over 7.2 innings, striking out 5 on 100 pitches. The July 27 start came one out of shy of tying his career best for innings in a game and Lynch IV became just the 11th International League pitcher to throw at least 7.2 innings in a start this season, the first Storm Chaser starter to pitch two outs into the 8th inning of a game since Arnaldo Hernandez on August 26, 2019.

Originally drafted in the first compensation round (34th overall) by the Kansas City Royals in 2018 out of the University of Virginia, Lynch IV ranks 2nd in the International League this season in ERA (3.36), 4th in WHIP (1.24), 4th in innings pitched (101.2) and 7th in opponents' average (.253). Across 18 starts with Omaha, he's gone 7-0 and is the only qualified full season Minor League Pitcher without a loss yet in 2024. He leads the team with 9 quality starts (all within a span of his last 11 starts) while 81 strikeouts rank 2nd on the staff.

Lynch IV is the first Storm Chaser to win an International League monthly award this year, the first since Vinnie Pasquantino was named the league's Player of the Month in May 2022. He is the fifth Omaha player to be recognized with a league award this year, after Drew Waters, Logan Porter and Devin Mann were named IL Players of the Week and Walter Pennington, named a Pitcher of the Week in the International League.

Outfielder Cal Stevenson of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Triple-A, Philadelphia Phillies) was the International League's Player of the Month for July, as he slashed .373/.505/.600 and led the league in on-base percentage (.505), stolen bases (11) and runs scored (22), while ranking second in batting average (.373), walks (20) and OPS (1.105).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.