Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 6 at Buffalo

August 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (19-14, 57-49) vs. Buffalo Bisons (14-19, 51-56)

Tuesday - 6:35 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Jackson Rutledge (4-6, 6.93) vs. RHP Paolo Espino (1-4, 5.07)

SUNDAY SCARIES: Rochester looked to bounce back from a tough loss on Saturday night, in the series finale against the Omaha Storm Chasers on Sunday but fell short by a score of 9-1...offensively, C BRADY LINDSLY led the way for the Red Wings with a double in his 1-for-3 performance and added a walk...on the mound, LHP JOE LA SORSA, RHP ADONIS MEDINA, and RHP ORLANDO RIBALTA combined to toss three scoreless innings, allowing only one hit while striking out five batters...Rochester travels west today to take on Buffalo for a six-game set, sending RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE to the mound against former Red Wing and current Buffalo Bisons RHP Paolo Espino.

WRITTEN IN STONE: RF STONE GARRETT picked up one of the five hits from Rochester's offense Sunday afternoon, going 1-for-3 with a walk...in 19 games since 7/1, Garrett is hitting .350 (21-for-60) with a .444 on-base percentage.

BRADY BOOMER: C BRADY LINDSLY recorded his 41st hit of the year on Sunday, finishing 1-for-3 with a double and a walk...he is now one shy of his career-high hits with a single team (2023, with Double-A Harrisburg).

JUST JOE WITH IT: LHP JOE LA SORSA delivered 1.1 solid innings of relief Sunday afternoon...the southpaw allowed no hits with one strikeout... this is the 12th time this season that La Sorsa has had a hitless appearance with at least 1.0 IP...in 29 appearances since 5/9, La Sorsa has a 1.72 ERA (6 ER/40.0 IP), with 34 strikeouts and just five walks.

EIGHT CRAZY NIGHTS: RHP ADONIS MEDINA logged his eighth straight scoreless appearance on Sunday, tossing 1.0 IP and allowing one hit and one strikeout...since his streak began on 7/10, he has struck out six while walking just one...

In 13 appearances during the day, Medina boasts a 1.72 ERA (3 ER/15.2 IP).

LOCKED & LOADED : The Red Wings pitching staff has posted a 3.21 ERA in their series against Omaha since 7/30 (20 ER/56.0 IP), fifth-lowest among any Triple-A team...over that span, starting pitchers have posted a 3.60 ERA (14 ER/35.0 IP) which is also fourth-best in the International League, and relievers boast a 2.57 ERA (6 ER/21.0 IP), the IL's fourth-best behind St. Paul (0.47).

