IronPigs and RailRiders Postponed Tuesday

August 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Tuesday, August 6th game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, August 7th.

First pitch for game one on Wednesday at Coca-Cola Park will be 5:35 p.m. with all gates opening at 4:30 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. Both games on Wednesday will be seven-inning contests.

Tuesday's game ticket is good for both games of the doubleheader on Wednesday. Tickets for Wednesday's originally scheduled game will also be good for both games on Wednesday.

The Phillie Phanatic's appearance at Coca-Cola Park, originally scheduled for tonight, Tuesday, August 6th, has been rescheduled for Thursday, September 19th.

Tickets from tonight's game may be exchanged for any home game during the remainder of the 2024 season, subject to availability. Tickets can be exchanged over the phone (610-841-7447) or in person at the Provident Bank Ticket Office. Bacon USA members can call their account manager directly to process the exchange.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.