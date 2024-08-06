IronPigs and RailRiders Postponed Tuesday
August 6, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Tuesday, August 6th game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday, August 7th.
First pitch for game one on Wednesday at Coca-Cola Park will be 5:35 p.m. with all gates opening at 4:30 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. Both games on Wednesday will be seven-inning contests.
Tuesday's game ticket is good for both games of the doubleheader on Wednesday. Tickets for Wednesday's originally scheduled game will also be good for both games on Wednesday.
The Phillie Phanatic's appearance at Coca-Cola Park, originally scheduled for tonight, Tuesday, August 6th, has been rescheduled for Thursday, September 19th.
Tickets from tonight's game may be exchanged for any home game during the remainder of the 2024 season, subject to availability. Tickets can be exchanged over the phone (610-841-7447) or in person at the Provident Bank Ticket Office. Bacon USA members can call their account manager directly to process the exchange.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 6, 2024
- Red Wings, Bisons Postponed Tuesday - Rochester Red Wings
- August 6 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Tuesday's Bisons/Red Wings Game Postponed Due to Rain - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- IronPigs and RailRiders Postponed Tuesday - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- SWB Game Notes - August 6 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 6 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Cal Stevenson Named International League Player of the Month for July - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Daniel Lynch IV Named International League Pitcher of the Month for July - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Minor League Baseball Announces July Players and Pitchers of the Month - IL
- Louisville Bats Hosting Blood Drive on August 13th - Louisville Bats
- Memphis to Honor Negro League Baseball, Host Red Sox Night on August 10 - Memphis Redbirds
- "It Just Grows the Love of the Game." - A Lucky Fan Has the Catch of a Lifetime - Worcester Red Sox
- Durham Bulls to Celebrate North Carolina Courage at DBAP August 18th - Durham Bulls
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, August 6th to Sunday, August 11th - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- IronPigs and RailRiders Postponed Tuesday
- Cal Stevenson Named International League Player of the Month for July
- IronPigs and Jumbo Shrimp Sunday Finale Canceled
- Matt Kroon Drives in Five as 'Pigs Walked-Off on in 10 Innings by Jumbo Shrimp
- IronPigs Fry Jumbo Shrimp as Matt Kroon Launches Two Homers