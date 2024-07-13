Toronto FC 2 Tops Philadelphia Union, 2-1
July 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union traveled to BMO Field to face Toronto FC on Saturday night, falling 2-1. The Union opened the scoring in the 39th minute when forward Tai Baribo netted his third goal of the season. In the second half, Toronto's Deandre Kerr scored two goals to secure the win at home.
Toronto FC 2 - Philadelphia Union 1
BMO Field (Toronto, ON)
Saturday, July 13, 2024
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
REF: Allen Chapman
AR1: Chantal Boudreau
AR2: Walt Heatherly
4TH: Mathieu Souare
VAR: Greg Dopka
AVAR: TJ Zablocki
Weather: 79 degrees and sunny.
GOALS/ASSISTS
PHI - Tai Baribo (Wagner) 39'
TOR - Jack Elliott (OG) 74'
TOR - Deandre Kerr (Insigne, Flores) 78'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
PHI - Quinn Sullivan (caution) 77'
Lineups
Philadelphia Union: Andrew Rick; Damion Lowe, Jack Elliott (Chris Donovan 83'), Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner; Leon Flach, Jesús Bueno (Alejandro Bedoya 59'), Dániel Gazdag; Mikael Uhre (Quinn Sullivan 59'), Tai Baribo.
Substitutes not used: Oliver Semmle, Jeremy Rafanello, Olwethu Makhanya, Markus Anderson, David Vazquez, CJ Olney Jr.
Toronto FC: Sean Johnson; Sigurd Rosted (Deybi Flores 61'), Kevin Long, Shane O'Neill (Nickseon Gomis 46'), Raoul Petretta (Lorenzo Insigne 46'), Matty Longstaff, Kosi Thompson, Federico Bernardeschi, Derrick Etienne Jr. (Aimé Mabika 87'), Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Prince Osei Owusu (Deandre Kerr 62).
Substitutes not used: Aimé Mabika, Cassius Mailula, Kobe Franklin, Deybi Flores, Julian Altobelli, Luka Gavran.
TEAM NOTES
The Union return to Subaru Park to face New England Revolution on Wednesday, July 17 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).
