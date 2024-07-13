Toronto FC 2 Tops Philadelphia Union, 2-1

July 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union traveled to BMO Field to face Toronto FC on Saturday night, falling 2-1. The Union opened the scoring in the 39th minute when forward Tai Baribo netted his third goal of the season. In the second half, Toronto's Deandre Kerr scored two goals to secure the win at home.

The Union return to Subaru Park to face New England Revolution on Wednesday, July 17 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

Toronto FC 2 - Philadelphia Union 1

BMO Field (Toronto, ON)

Saturday, July 13, 2024

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Allen Chapman

AR1: Chantal Boudreau

AR2: Walt Heatherly

4TH: Mathieu Souare

VAR: Greg Dopka

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

Weather: 79 degrees and sunny.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Tai Baribo (Wagner) 39'

TOR - Jack Elliott (OG) 74'

TOR - Deandre Kerr (Insigne, Flores) 78'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Quinn Sullivan (caution) 77'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andrew Rick; Damion Lowe, Jack Elliott (Chris Donovan 83'), Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo, Kai Wagner; Leon Flach, Jesús Bueno (Alejandro Bedoya 59'), Dániel Gazdag; Mikael Uhre (Quinn Sullivan 59'), Tai Baribo.

Substitutes not used: Oliver Semmle, Jeremy Rafanello, Olwethu Makhanya, Markus Anderson, David Vazquez, CJ Olney Jr.

Toronto FC: Sean Johnson; Sigurd Rosted (Deybi Flores 61'), Kevin Long, Shane O'Neill (Nickseon Gomis 46'), Raoul Petretta (Lorenzo Insigne 46'), Matty Longstaff, Kosi Thompson, Federico Bernardeschi, Derrick Etienne Jr. (Aimé Mabika 87'), Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Prince Osei Owusu (Deandre Kerr 62).

Substitutes not used: Aimé Mabika, Cassius Mailula, Kobe Franklin, Deybi Flores, Julian Altobelli, Luka Gavran.

TEAM NOTES

The Union return to Subaru Park to face New England Revolution on Wednesday, July 17 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.