Chicago Fire Draws New York City FC, 0-0
July 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC recorded a 0-0 draw on the road against the Chicago Fire. Both teams battled hard to find a breakthrough and despite coming close neither side was able to do so.
Match Recap
New York City FC marched toward Soldier Field on Saturday night as they took on the Chicago Fire.
The trip to Chicago represented the second in a run of four consecutive road games for City, with Nick Cushing's side eager to bounce back from the defeat they suffered to Austin FC last time out.
Cushing opted for just one change to the team that took on Austin as defender Christian McFarlane replaced Kevin O'Toole for his first start in MLS.
City started the brighter of the two sides and that saw them dominate possession during the early exchanges.
The visitors were forced into a change in the 14th minute after Andrés Perea pulled up with an injury. Justin Haak replaced him on the field following his strong showing last time out.
City were struggling to find a route in behind the Fire, but they did almost take the lead from a corner in the 26th minute. A well-worked set-piece saw the ball driven to James Sands in space and he directed the ball toward goal. It eventually bounced to Strahinja Tanasijević, but his effort lacked accuracy.
Ten minutes later, Keaton Parks found himself in space and attempted to test Chris Brady from distance, but put his shot over. City's momentum was growing and Santiago Rodríguez was the next man to test Brady - his low shot forcing the goalkeeper into a good save.
Chicago's best chance of the first half came with the half drawing to a close. A smart pass inside by Chris Mueller found Hugo Cuypers in space, but he dragged his effort wide.
The second period brought no changes for either side, but a change in tempo from Chicago. The Fire started the half with several half-chances that kept City's backline on their toes without costing them a goal. City came within inches of taking the lead in the 64th minute after brilliant work by Mitja Ilenič saw him drive inside and curl a shot with his left foot that smacked against the post.
Cushing made two changes in the 68th minute as Wolf and Martínez departed the game in place of Agustín Ojeda and Mounsef Bakrar. The Fire would attempt to break the deadlock from distance through Gastón Giménez, but his effort ended up well over the bar.
City thought they had claimed the lead after a corner fell back to Rodríguez and his curled effort was turned in at the back post by Bakrar - the offside flag denying the Algerian a third goal of the season.
That would be Rodríguez's last involvement on the night as he was replaced by Birk Risa for the final minutes of the game. The two sides battled until the final whistle but could not be separated with both teams settling for a point apiece.
How We Lined Up
What's Next
Next up for New York City FC is a meeting with Atlanta United on Wednesday, July 17. Kickoff at Mercedez-Benz Stadium is set for 7:30PM ET.
