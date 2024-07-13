Minnesota United Hires Thomas Fawdry as Head of Goalkeeping

July 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today the hiring of Thomas Fawdry as Head of Goalkeeping, overseeing all goalkeeper operations at MNUFC.

"I'm extremely delighted to be joining Minnesota United. It is a privilege to have the opportunity to work in MLS and support the growth of the Goalkeeping Department at the club," said Thomas Fawdry. "Everyone connected to the club has provided me with a huge amount of support and kindness during my arrival here in Minnesota. I'm looking forward to contributing to the ongoing success of the club and supporting Eric Ramsay and the First Team staff. It is my intention to build a Goalkeeping Department that supports overall performance and provides a platform and model for all of the goalkeepers to develop within the club, from the Academy through to the First Team."

"Thomas is an ambitious coach that has vast experience in leading goalkeeper departments along with coaching a range of goalkeepers who are at different stages in their playing careers," said MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "We are glad to welcome Thomas to Minnesota and look forward to his contributions and leadership within our club as we continually aim to develop young goalkeepers, and to also improve upon an experienced goalkeeper group."

Fawdry, 37, joins Minnesota United with over five years of first team experience leading goalkeeping departments, most recently at Barnsley Football Club of the EFL League One. With Barnsley, Fawdry served as Director of Goalkeeping from 2021-24, where he focused on the well-being and development of goalkeepers from the Academy to the First Team, assisted with scouting, recruitment and talent identification, and oversaw the goalkeeping staff.

Prior to his time with Barnsley, Fawdry was the Head of Goalkeeping at Melbourne Victory FC in the A-League Men from July 2019-21. He was part of the staff that led the team to the 2020 Asian Champions League. Fawdry also had multiple Head of Academy Goalkeeping positions at Brisbane Roar FC, Wellington Phoenix FC and Charlton Athletic FC.

Internationally, Fawdry contributed to the Cook Islands Senior Men's National Team throughout the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification process. He also assisted in the National Talent Centre for the New Zealand Football across the youth national teams.

Fawdry holds a UEFA Goalkeeping 'A' License and FA Module 1 and 2 Youth Award. Fawdry graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Honors Football Studies degree from Southampton Solent University.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.