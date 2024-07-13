LAFC's 13-Game Unbeaten Streak Is Snapped with 5-1 Loss to Columbus

July 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) saw its 13-game unbeaten streak in all competitions come to an end with a 5-1 loss to the Columbus Crew on Saturday night at BMO Stadium. In a rematch of the 2023 MLS Cup, the Crew opened the scoring late in the opening half before adding four more goals in the second half. Nathan Ordaz scored the only goal of the game for LAFC, which finished with nine men on the field after both Sergi Palencia and Jesús Murillo were sent off in the second half.

Despite the loss, which was LAFC's first at home this season, the club remains in first place in the Western Conference with a 13-5-4 record for 43 points. The club remains atop the Western Conference standings, ahead of Real Salt Lake and the LA Galaxy, each of whom lost Saturday night and also have 43 points. (LAFC retains the top spot by virtue of having more wins than the other two sides.)

Columbus took a 1-0 lead into the halftime break after former LAFC forward Christian Ramirez headed a Max Arfsten cross past Hugo Lloris from close range.

After the break, Columbus scored a pair of goals in the opening 15 minutes with Cucho Hernández making the score 2-0 in the 56th minute, and former LAFC forward Diego Rossi making it 3-0 in the 60th minute.

In the 83rd minute, LAFC was reduced to 10 men when Palencia was shown a second yellow card and sent off. From the ensuing free kick, Ramirez scored his second goal of the game to make the score 4-0.

LAFC pulled a goal back in the 85th minute when Nathan Ordaz finished a rebound of a David Martínez shot for the first regular-season goal of his MLS career to make the score 4-1.

Columbus got a fifth in the 89th minute from Alexandru Matan to make the score 5-1 and become the first team to ever score five goals against LAFC at BMO Stadium.

Late in second-half stoppage time, both teams had a player sent off with LAFC's Jesús Murillo and the Crew's Marino Hinestroza each being shown red cards by referee Lukasz Szpala.

LAFC returns to MLS action in just four days when the club hosts Real Salt Lake at BMO Stadium on Wednesday, July 17. That game kicks off at 7:45 p.m. and is available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FS1, 710 AM ESPN LA and 980 AM La Mera Mera.

Major League Soccer Stories from July 13, 2024

