LAFC's 13-Game Unbeaten Streak Is Snapped with 5-1 Loss to Columbus
July 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) saw its 13-game unbeaten streak in all competitions come to an end with a 5-1 loss to the Columbus Crew on Saturday night at BMO Stadium. In a rematch of the 2023 MLS Cup, the Crew opened the scoring late in the opening half before adding four more goals in the second half. Nathan Ordaz scored the only goal of the game for LAFC, which finished with nine men on the field after both Sergi Palencia and Jesús Murillo were sent off in the second half.
Despite the loss, which was LAFC's first at home this season, the club remains in first place in the Western Conference with a 13-5-4 record for 43 points. The club remains atop the Western Conference standings, ahead of Real Salt Lake and the LA Galaxy, each of whom lost Saturday night and also have 43 points. (LAFC retains the top spot by virtue of having more wins than the other two sides.)
Columbus took a 1-0 lead into the halftime break after former LAFC forward Christian Ramirez headed a Max Arfsten cross past Hugo Lloris from close range.
After the break, Columbus scored a pair of goals in the opening 15 minutes with Cucho Hernández making the score 2-0 in the 56th minute, and former LAFC forward Diego Rossi making it 3-0 in the 60th minute.
In the 83rd minute, LAFC was reduced to 10 men when Palencia was shown a second yellow card and sent off. From the ensuing free kick, Ramirez scored his second goal of the game to make the score 4-0.
LAFC pulled a goal back in the 85th minute when Nathan Ordaz finished a rebound of a David Martínez shot for the first regular-season goal of his MLS career to make the score 4-1.
Columbus got a fifth in the 89th minute from Alexandru Matan to make the score 5-1 and become the first team to ever score five goals against LAFC at BMO Stadium.
Late in second-half stoppage time, both teams had a player sent off with LAFC's Jesús Murillo and the Crew's Marino Hinestroza each being shown red cards by referee Lukasz Szpala.
LAFC returns to MLS action in just four days when the club hosts Real Salt Lake at BMO Stadium on Wednesday, July 17. That game kicks off at 7:45 p.m. and is available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FS1, 710 AM ESPN LA and 980 AM La Mera Mera.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 13, 2024
- LAFC's 13-Game Unbeaten Streak Is Snapped with 5-1 Loss to Columbus - Los Angeles FC
- Timbers Shut Down Real Salt Lake with 3-0 Win at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Rapids Extend Home Unbeaten Streak with 1-1 Draw with New York Red Bulls - Colorado Rapids
- Late Charge From San Jose Falls Short; Quakes Finish Homestand Wednesday Night vs. Houston Dynamo - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC Play Minnesota United FC to 1-1 Draw at Home - Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Fire FC Earns Shutout in 0-0 Draw Against New York City FC at Soldier Field - Chicago Fire FC
- Minnesota United Earns 1-1 Draw on the Road Against Houston Dynamo FC - Minnesota United FC
- LA Galaxy Fall 2-0 on the Road to FC Dallas - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Extends Winning Streak with 1-0 Road Win Over Austin FC - Seattle Sounders FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-1 at D.C. United - Nashville SC
- CF Montréal Blanks Atlanta United 1-0 - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Dallas Eclipses LA Galaxy 2-0 - FC Dallas
- Chicago Fire Draws New York City FC, 0-0 - New York City FC
- Austin FC Falls Against Seattle Sounders - Austin FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-1 at D.C. United - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Downed by Charlotte FC, 3-1 - FC Cincinnati
- Atlanta United Falls 1-0 at CF Montréal - Atlanta United FC
- FC Cincinnati Falter in 3-1 Loss to Charlotte FC - FC Cincinnati
- D.C. United Win 2-1 Against Nashville SC at Audi Field - D.C. United
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Crush FC Cincinnati in Statement Away Win - Charlotte FC
- Toronto FC 2 Tops Philadelphia Union, 2-1 - Philadelphia Union
- Philadelphia Union Add CJ Olney to Roster as Olympic Call up Replacement Ahead of Match against Toronto FC - Philadelphia Union
- Philadelphia Union Add David Vazquez to Roster Ahead of Match against Toronto FC - Philadelphia Union
- Forward Marcos Dias Available vs. Orlando City on Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution
- Toronto FC Sign Julian Altobelli to MLS Short-Term Agreement - Toronto FC
- Sounders FC Travels to Austin FC for Saturday Night Matchup - Seattle Sounders FC
- Minnesota United Hires Thomas Fawdry as Head of Goalkeeping - Minnesota United FC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Diego Konincks and David Poreba to Short-Term Loan Agreements - Chicago Fire FC
- LA Galaxy Travel to Face FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium Tonight, Saturday, July 13 - LA Galaxy
- Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Goalkeeper Francesco Montali to a Short-Term Agreement - Minnesota United FC
- Charlotte FC Defender Hamady Diop Joins FK Čukarički on Loan - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC's 13-Game Unbeaten Streak Is Snapped with 5-1 Loss to Columbus
- LAFC Host Eastern Conference Rival Columbus Crew on Saturday, July 12, at Bmo Stadium; Seeks to Extend 13-Game Unbeaten Streak
- LAFC Advances to Semifinals of U.S. Open Cup; Defeats New Mexico United 3-1
- LAFC Hosts New Mexico United in U.S. Open Cup Quaterfinals, Wednesday, July 10, at Bmo Stadium
- LAFC Transfers Stipe Biuk to Real Valladolid of Spain's la Liga