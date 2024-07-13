FC Dallas Eclipses LA Galaxy 2-0

July 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas (7-11-5, 26 points) defeated LA Galaxy (12-5-7, 43 points) by a score of 2-0 Saturday night at Toyota Stadium in the club's 12th sellout of the season.

MOOSE LOOSE IN FRISCO

Petar Musa has scored seven goals in his last six MLS appearances, scoring at least once in four of his last five games. He currently leads Dallas with 12 goals in MLS action and 13 across all competitions. Musa is the eighth player in club history to score six times in a span of five matches and the fourth to do so in the last 14 years (Roland Lamah (2017), Paul Arriola (2022), Jesús Ferreira (2022)). With his first-half goal tonight, Musa also became the first FC Dallas player to score in three consecutive MLS regular season games since Jesús Ferreira did in May 2023.

LEADING THE PACK

Logan Farrington registered his second goal of the regular season and is now tied with Tyrese Spicer of Toronto FC for most goals scored by a 2024 MLS SuperDraft selection in MLS. Farrington also leads SuperDraft selections in points with six. Midfielder Asier Illarramendi added his fourth assist of the season, moving him into a tie for second most on FC Dallas. Goalkeeper Maarten Paes provided the secondary assist to Illarramendi for his first career goal contribution.

A HISTORIC YEAR FOR BANG PAES

With a save in the 63rd minute tonight, goalkeeper Maarten Paes registered his 95th save to set a new personal career high for saves in a season and leads MLS overall in the category. Paes joined FC Dallas in January of 2022 and holds a record of 30-27-26. Paes currently sits fourth all-time in FC Dallas history for saves in a career (280) and his 95 saves this season ranks eighth in club history. Paes also registered his 20th MLS shutout.

MR. CENTURION

Defender Sebastien Ibeagha made his 100th career start in tonight's matchup against the LA Galaxy. Ibeagha's first career start in MLS was also against the Galaxy on March 11, 2018 with New York City FC. Ibeagha is the third defender on FC Dallas' current roster with 100 starts (Omar Gonzalez and Marco Farfan).

TWELVE CONSECUTIVE SELLOUTS

FC Dallas recorded its twelfth consecutive sellout of the 2024 season. This marks the first time in club history that FC Dallas has sold out Toyota Stadium in its first twelve home games of the regular season.

SERIES HISTORY

FC Dallas improved to 24-36-13 all-time against the Galaxy and 25-9-7 within Toyota Stadium. Dallas has won eight consecutive home matches against the Galaxy, setting the longest home regular-season winning streak by any team against the Galaxy in MLS history.

UP NEXT: SIGHT SET ON AUSTIN AND THE REVS

FC Dallas hosts Austin FC on First Responders Night presented by H-E-B on Wednesday, July 17. The match will kickoff at 7:30PM CT. FC Dallas takes on the New England Revolution on Saturday, July 20 from Gillette Stadium. The match will kick off at 6:30PM CT.

Both matches will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the FC Dallas app in Spanish and English, and Talk Radio 1190 AM in English.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Interim head coach Peter Luccin

On bouncing back tonight following a loss...

"I'm still hurt a bit about our last game versus Kansas City to be honest. What you saw today, playing against a very good team and coming off a loss against Kansas City, we saw that it could be different. It says a lot about this team. I told you from the very first day, I'm very proud of them, with all of the adversity we face right now like injuries. I'm very happy about this win."

On what the team needs to improve after a win like this...

"I will say that maybe having more of the ball in those important moments. I think we did that in the last 10 minutes, in the first half we were rushing too much. We should've pushed up higher and sustained a little bit more of the ball. Even if we want to go more vertical, we need to understand the timing and moments to go vertical. For me, how to manage the game with the ball. We knew LA Galaxy was very good with the ball but in the end, we controlled well. We were compact in the low block. We need to manage the ball better and have a longer possession."

Forward Logan Farrington

On tonight's win...

"I think it's a big win. We were in Kansas City for a week, two heartbreaking losses. For the entire team to come back, have a good attitude and put in a good shift to beat a top team like the LA Galaxy with a clean sheet at home. Tonight's win gives us some momentum in the league, because we can focus on the league."

On his role now...

"Peter (Luccin) has helped me out a lot with the mentality change and letting me know what my role is more on defense and offense. He's given me a little bit more freedom and tips here and there on what he wants to see from me. I'm starting to understand the role I'm in a lot more. I'm also understanding my teammates a lot more so they're able to find me in better spots so I can do my job and score goals.

On moving on from Wednesday...

"I think a lot of teams after two losses kind of put their heads down. We didn't do that. We came out here to win in front of our fans. We showed them that we can play against any team in the league."

Defender Sebastien Ibeagha

On the team's overall performance tonight...

"I thought it was really good. I think it was one of our more complete games. The thing we've been struggling with lately is we'll play well for 50-60 minutes and then we'll have a little 10-15-minute gap where we don't play as well and that's where we get punished. Today we put a solid 90 minutes in and we were rewarded with two goals and a clean sheet. I'm happy that the whole team got a good result today."

On the defensive gameplan...

"It was just a lot of communication. My voice, as you can hear, is a little bit hoarse as me and Nkosi (Tafari) were just making sure that the guys in front of us were where they needed to be. We were just being more proactive as opposed to being reactive, because once you're reactive to them, they're good enough to go around you and then it's too late."

On how tonight's win is for the team morale following Wednesday...

"It's very good. It was a hard one because we didn't necessarily play badly on Wednesday, we just had a lot of chances that we didn't finish. We got punished very late in the game and that's kind of been the theme this year. It's really good to finally put a good ninety minutes together and come out with a good result."

