Houston Dynamo FC Play Minnesota United FC to 1-1 Draw at Home
July 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
NEED TO KNOW: FW Sebas Ferreira scored his fifth goal of the season, while DF Erik Sviatchenko recorded his first assist on the play Houston has only lost once in its last eight matches, scoring 17 goals over that stretch The Dynamo next start a two-match road trip to the West Coast, facing the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, July 17 before taking on Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, July 20
MEDIA RESOURCES: Highlights from today's game are available below: FW Sebas Ferreira's goal in the 82nd minute is available HERE Five-minute highlight package is available in English HERE and Spanish HERE Photos from today's match are available HERE - credit Houston Dynamo FC Postgame sound from today's match: Dynamo head coach Ben Olsen is available HERE Dynamo MF Artur is available HERE
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC played Minnesota United FC to a 1-1 draw at Shell Energy Stadium tonight behind forward Sebas Ferreira's fifth goal of the season. Houston has only lost once in its last eight matches, while finding the back of the net 17 times over that stretch.
The Dynamo tied the match at one goal apiece when Ferreira smashed the ball home in the 82nd minute from a looping corner delivery from captain Héctor Herrera that was redirected by defender Erik Sviatchenko. The play marked the Paraguayan's fifth goal of the season and Sviatchenko's first assist of the campaign.
Minnesota struck first in the 70th minute when a delivery from the left side found Robin Lod at the near post, who poked the ball into the bottom corner of the net.
Houston goalkeeper Steve Clark was called into action in the fourth minute when he stepped up to block Joseph Rosales' shot from left of goal.
Forward Amine Bassi played a through ball to forward Aliyu Ibrahim in the 24th minute, and the Nigerian cut back inside the box to create space for a shot, but his attempt went just wide of the far post.
Midfielder Artur took his chances from deep in the 29th minute, but goalkeeper Alec Smir was able to corral the ball.
Bassi and Ibrahim connected again, playing a one-two inside the box to give Ibrahim a strong shot on goal from a tight angle that forced a diving save from Smir.
Houston's first dangerous chance of the second half came in the 51st minute when midfielder Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla played a ball over the top to Ibrahim, but his attempt bounced just off the near post after he managed to get a shot off in traffic. Tonight marked Carrasquilla's first match back with the Dynamo since representing Panama at Copa America.
Sviatchenko managed a header on target in the 56th minute from Herrera's corner kick delivery, but his attempt was unable to beat Smir.
Houston thought they had equalized in the 79th minute when Bassi found the back of the net from a curling Sviatchenko delivery, but the forward was ruled offside.
Both Ferreira and Artur had strong chances on goal in second half stoppage time, but all attempts were blocked by the Minnesota back line or saved by the goalkeeper.
The Dynamo next start a two-match road trip to the West Coast, facing the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday, July 17 before taking on Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, July 20.
---
Houston Dynamo FC (8 -7-7, 31 pts.) 1-1 Minnesota United FC (8-9-6, 30 pts.)
MLS Regular Season - Game 22
Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas
Attendance: 17,142
SCORING SUMMARY
TEAM
1H
2H
FT
Houston Dynamo FC
0
1
1
Minnesota United FC
0
1
1
MIN: Robin Lod 6 (Joseph Rosales 6) 70'
HOU: Sebastian Ferreira 5 (Erik Sviatchenko 1) 82'
LINEUPS:
Houston Dynamo FC: Steve Clark; Daniel Steres (Tate Schmitt 71'), Micael, Erik Sviatchenko, Griffin Dorsey (McKinze Gaines 92'), Artur; Héctor Herrera (C), Ibrahim Aliyu (Sebastian Kowalczyk 76'), Amine Bassi; Adalberto Carrasquilla, Sebastián Ferreira
Unused substitutes: Brad Smith, Ethan Bartlow, Andrew Tarbell, Latif Blessing, Gabe Segal, Brooklyn Raines
Total shots: 22 (Sebastian Ferreira 5) ; Shots on goal: 6 (Ibrahim Aliyu and Artur tied with 2) ; Fouls: 11 (three players tied with 2); Offside: 4 (Amine Bassi 2); Corner kicks: 8; Saves: 1 (Steve Clark)
Minnesota United FC: Alec Smir; Miguel Tapias, Michael Boxall, Carlos Harvey, Devin Padelford; Jeong Sang-Bin (Caden Clark 65'), Joseph Rosales (Jordan Adebayo-Smith
84'), Hassani Dotson, Alejandro Bran (Teemu Pukki 59') ; Robin Lod, Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Franco Fragapane 65')
Unused substitutes: Zarek Valentin, Morris Duggan, Francesco Montali
Total shots: 6 (Joseph Rosales and Robin Lod tied with 2) ; Shots on goal: 2 (Joseph Rosales and Robin Lob tied with 1) ; Fouls: 11 (11 players tied with 1); Offside: 1 (Robin Lod); Corner kicks: 4; Saves: 5 (Alec Smir)
DISCIPLINE:
HOU: Griffin Dorsey (caution; foul) 36'
HOU: Amine Bassi (caution; foul) 87'
MIN: Devin Padelford (caution; foul) 94'
OFFICIALS:
Referee: Jon Freemon
Assistant: Ian McKay
Assistant: Felisha Mariscal
Fourth Official: Gerald Flores
VAR: Ricardo Montero
Weather: 83 degrees, cloudy skies
