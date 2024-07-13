LA Galaxy Travel to Face FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium Tonight, Saturday, July 13

July 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - Playing the first of three games in the span of seven days, the LA Galaxy square off against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium tonight, Saturday, July 13 (5:30 p.m. PT; Free on Apple TV).

LA Galaxy Against FC Dallas

Tonight's match marks the 93rd all-time meeting across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and FC Dallas, with LA leading the series 42-37-13. Against Dallas, LA holds a 36-33-13 record in league play, a 2-1-0 record in the U.S. Open Cup and a 4-3-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs. In the first meeting between the two teams during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy earned a 3-1 win over Dallas at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 29. In 40 all-time regular-season matches played on the road against Dallas, the Galaxy hold a 9-24-7 record. LA will be looking for its first win on the road against Dallas in league play dating back to Aug. 15, 2015.

2024 Road Record

In 12 road matches played during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 5-3-4 (19 GF, 14 GA). In nine games played on the road during the 2024 campaign, Joseph Paintsil has tallied three goals and two assists. Notably, Riqui Puig has notched eight goal contributions (3 goals, 5 assists) in 10 matches played on the road this season.

LA Galaxy Form

The LA Galaxy enter tonight's match following a 2-1 victory over Minnesota United FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, July 7, which extended the club's unbeaten record at Dignity Health Sports Park (7-0-3; 24 GF, 13 GA) this season. Through 23 matches played during the 2024 MLS Regular Season, the LA Galaxy hold a 12-4-7 record (44 GF, 30 GA; 43 points) and sit in third place in the Western Conference standings behind only LAFC (13-4-4; 43 GF, 24 GA, 43 points) and Real Salt Lake (12-3-7, 48 GF, 27 GA; 43 points). In 13 games played dating back to May 5, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 7-2-4 (23 GF, 12 GA), with Gabriel Pec notching seven goals and seven assists during that span.

LA Galaxy at FC Dallas

2024 MLS Regular Season | Match 24

Saturday, July 13, 2024 | 5:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kickoff: 5:40 p.m. PT)

Toyota Stadium | Frisco, Texas

Free on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Mark Followill (Play-By-Play); Warren Barton (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Raul Guzman (Play-By-Play); Carlos Ruiz (Analyst)

MATCH INFO: LA vs. DAL Game Notes | LA Galaxy Audio Pronunciation Guide | Watch for free on Apple TV

