Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-1 at D.C. United

July 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C., - Nashville Soccer Club fell 2-1 at D.C. United Saturday night despite Tyler Boyd's second goal of the season in the 19 th minute. The match also marked the debut of Isaiah Jones as the first Homegrown player to earn competitive playing time with Nashville SC. The 18-year-old signed with the club on Feb. 7 th, 2024, becoming the second Academy player to complete the pathway from The Gold Mine to the first team.

Homegrown's debut: Jones made club history as Nashville SC's first Homegrown player to take the pitch, registering seven minutes plus stoppage time after subbing in at the 83 rd minute. The former Academy player became the third member to record an MLS debut under Interim Head Coach Rumba Munthali (Forster Ajago at Toronto FC; Joey Skinner at Columbus Crew).

Boyd's in business: Boyd's 19 th -minute goal marked his fifth goal contribution of the MLS season, tying him for third-most goal contributions among the Boys in Gold (two goals, three assists - also, Dru Yearwood).

Next up: Nashville SC returns to GEODIS Park on Wednesday, July 17 th to host Orlando City SC at 7:30 p.m. CT presented by Coca-Cola. Tickets for the match, which serves as Teacher Appreciation and Back to School Night, are available here.

Notes :

Nashville SC:

is 4W-1L-2D all-time against D.C. United

is 38W-30L-37D vs. Eastern Conference opponents

is 5W-8L-5D all-time in the month of July

is 5W-3L-3D this season when scoring first

is 4W-2L-3D this season when leading at the half

Tyler Boyd scored his second MLS goal of the season, his third across all competitions

Teal Bunbury logged his first assist of the season

Isaiah Jones made history as the first Nashville SC Homegrown player to make his MLS debut and the youngest player to appear for the Boys in Gold

Dan Lovitz logged his first assist of the season

Jack Maher leads Nashville SC with 21 games started and 1,888 minutes

Alex Muyl leads the team with 23 games played

Joe Willis made his 250 th MLS start

Box score:

Nashville SC (6W-9L-8D) at D.C. United (5W-11L-8D)

July 13, 2024 - Audi Field

Final score:

NSH: 1

DC: 2

Scoring summary:

NSH: Tyler Boyd (A: Teal Bunbury, Dan Lovitz) 19'

DC: Cristian Dájome (A: Christian Benteke) 51'

DC: Cristian Dájome (Unassisted) 55'

Discipline:

NSH: Sam Surridge (Caution) 73'

DC: Matti Peltola (Caution) 84'

DC: Troy Lesesne (Caution) 90' + 8

Lineups:

NSH starters : Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz (Alex Muyl 90' + 3), Jack Maher, Shaq Moore, Josh Bauer; Hany Mukhtar (C), Dru Yearwood (Amar Sejdić 83'), Sean Davis (Isaiah Jones 83'); Sam Surridge, Tyler Boyd (Brent Kallman 76'), Teal Bunbury (Forster Ajago 76')

Substitutes : Elliot Panicco, Joey Skinner, Taylor Washington

DC starters: Alex Bono; Matti Peltola (Garrison Tubbs 90' + 4), Pedro Santos, Aaron Herrera, Christopher McVey; Jared Stroud (Jacob Murrell 87'), Martín Rodríguez, Ted Ku-DiPietro (Gabriel Pirani 76'), Mateusz Klich; Cristian Dájome, Christian Benteke (C)

Substitutes: Tyler Miller, Luis Zamudio, Jeremy Garay, Hayden Sargis, Matai Akinmboni

Match officials:

Referee: Filip Dujic

AR1: Lyes Arfa

AR2: Gianni Facchini

4TH: Joshua Encarnacion

VAR: Sorin Stoica

AVAR: Tom Supple

Weather: 92 degrees, clear

