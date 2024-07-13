Late Charge From San Jose Falls Short; Quakes Finish Homestand Wednesday Night vs. Houston Dynamo

July 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes fell to Sporting Kansas City 2-1 on Saturday night at PayPal Park.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 48th minute when Erik Thommy unleashed a deep left-footed shot from the center of the edge of the box that found the back of the net. In the 57th minute, SKC doubled their advantage when Nemanja Radoja picked out a streaking Alan Pulido for the finish.

San Jose refused to fold, and in the 82nd minute, a Jack Skahan pass in the box from the right wing ended up in the net when SKC's Khiry Shelton swept it in for an own goal. The Quakes put on a final furious charge in the waning minutes but could not obtain the equalizer.

The Quakes will complete their three-game homestand when they take on the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday, July 17. Kickoff from PayPal Park is set for 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, as well as on local radio AM 810 The Spread (English) and AM 1370 La Kaliente (Spanish).

MEDIA ASSETS

DOWNLOAD PHOTOS, VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS AND POSTGAME SOUND BITES

MLS MATCH SUMMARY | PRONUNCIATION GUIDE

GAME NOTES

As of tonight's final whistle, San Jose's record now stands at 4-17-2 (14th in West; 14 pts), while Sporting Kansas City goes to 6-13-5 (12th in West; 23 pts).

San Jose is now 26-32-10 (86 GF, 93 GA) in the all-time series against Sporting Kansas City and 18-8-8 at home (49 GF, 33 GA). In the last 15 home matches against SKC, the Quakes are 8-4-3 (20 GF, 16 GA).

Quakes forwards Cristian Espinoza and Jeremy Ebobisse started Saturday's match, extending their MLS-leading active consecutive games played streaks to 97 and 96, respectively.

Espinoza remains only one goal contribution away from 100 for the Earthquakes. Only Chris Wondolowski's 207 (167g/40a) and Ronald Cerritos' 108 (61g/47a) are higher totals among San Jose players, past or present. Quakes assistant coach Steve Ralston had 115 goal contributions for the New England Revolution during his playing days.

MATCH INFORMATION

San Jose Earthquakes 1-2 Sporting Kansas City

Saturday, July 13, 2024 - PayPal Park; San Jose, Calif.

Weather: 77°F Partly Cloudy

Match Officials:

Referee: Alexis Da Silva

AR1: Corey Rockwell

AR2: Cory Richardson

4th Official: Calin Radosav

VAR: Fotis Bazakos

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

Scoring Summary:

SKC (0-1) - Erik Thommy (Nemanja Radoja, Johnny Russell) 48'

SKC (0-2) - Alan Pulido (Nemanja Radoja) 57'

SJ (1-2) - Khiry Shelton (own goal) 82'

Misconduct Summary:

SJ - Benji Kikanović (caution) 37'

SKC - Tim Leibold (caution) 38'

SJ - Jack Skahan (caution) 87'

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: William Yarbrough; Vítor Costa, Tanner Beason (Amahl Pellegrino 59'), Rodrigues, Daniel Munie; Carlos Gruezo, Jackson Yueill (Alfredo Morales 59'), Hernán López; Benji Kikanović (Paul Marie 59'), Cristian Espinoza (Jack Skahan 78'), Jeremy Ebobisse (Preston Judd 69').

Substitutes not used: Jacob Jackson (GK), Michael Baldisimo, Will Richmond, Tommy Thompson.

POSS.: 49.3%; SHOTS: 11; SOG: 1; CORNERS: 8; OFFSIDES: 2; SAVES: 0; FOULS: 8; xG: 0.9

SPORTING KANSAS CITY: Tim Melia; Robert Voloder, Dany Rosero (Robert Castellanos 23'), Tim Leibold; Nemanja Radoja, Memo Rodriguez (Remi Walter 46'), Erik Thommy (Willy Agada 84'); Alan Pulido, Khiry Shelton, Alenis Vargas (Johnny Russell 46'), Stephen Afrifa (Daniel Salloi 46').

Substitutes not used: Ryan Schewe (GK), Andreu Fontas, Kayden Pierre.

POSS.: 50.7%; SHOTS: 13 ; SOG: 4; CORNERS: 7; OFFSIDES: 1; SAVES: 1; FOULS: 12; xG: 1.2

EARTHQUAKES INTERIM HEAD COACH IAN RUSSELL

On changing from a back line of five defenders to a back four mid-game:

"I think that the back five obviously helps you defensively, but I just didn't feel like we created enough chances in the first half to be dangerous. ... So, it was actually right after the second goal we went to a back four. We actually changed it at that point."

On Cristian Espinoza and Hernán López matching up with SKC's center backs:

"Yeah, I feel like I thought we'd get more pressure on the ball. I thought their center backs had too much time and space, especially early on, so potentially releasing more with Cristian and Hernán going to a center back to get pressure that way. I thought we were a little bit too deep. I think that's one thing I would have. Well, I thought we'd get more pressure early and we didn't, and then we had to kind of change that about 20 minutes in."

On Sporting KC matching up with the San Jose press:

"Yeah, a couple things. So, you know, in our formation, they have an extra player in the middle with the way they're playing. So, it makes it difficult when we get into a press with Jackson [Yueill] and [Carlos] Gruezo pushing high under their two defensive midfielders, that if they do hit a long ball, the second ball to have a player, and [Erik] Thommy was floating underneath. So I just told him, especially when the ball went back to [Tim] Melia, you don't need to press as high. We need them deeper so they can win second balls. And again, in that halfway through the first half, we did try to get more pressure on the center backs, and I thought that was effective. But I do feel like when we went to a back four, our possession was better. We found Hernán not in more dangerous places. I thought that looked a bit better."

EARTHQUAKES FORWARD CRISTIAN ESPINOZA

On the difference between tonight and the win against Chicago Fire FC last Sunday:

"Last game in Chicago, we did a pretty good job in the press in keeping the ball and playing more vertical in behind the defenders. Today, I think we were not in the same shape. I think every time that we pressed we were a little bit disconnected. It cost us a lot. We created a lot of space for them."

On his role in the new formation:

"I feel good to be honest. I can be more connected with the midfielders and also I can participate a little bit more with the ball to wave the ball in the wide areas. I can be more and more connected with the team in between the lines. I'm very, very comfortable."

On his growing partnership in attack with Hernán López:

"[Hernán] has an amazing pass on his left foot and we know the man can make those passes very easily. We need him to connect passes. He's the connection between the midfielders and the forwards. I think his job is very interesting for the team. Hopefully we can help him even more, and also he can help us a little bit more."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.