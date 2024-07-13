Late Charge From San Jose Falls Short; Quakes Finish Homestand Wednesday Night vs. Houston Dynamo
July 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes fell to Sporting Kansas City 2-1 on Saturday night at PayPal Park.
The visitors opened the scoring in the 48th minute when Erik Thommy unleashed a deep left-footed shot from the center of the edge of the box that found the back of the net. In the 57th minute, SKC doubled their advantage when Nemanja Radoja picked out a streaking Alan Pulido for the finish.
San Jose refused to fold, and in the 82nd minute, a Jack Skahan pass in the box from the right wing ended up in the net when SKC's Khiry Shelton swept it in for an own goal. The Quakes put on a final furious charge in the waning minutes but could not obtain the equalizer.
The Quakes will complete their three-game homestand when they take on the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday, July 17. Kickoff from PayPal Park is set for 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, as well as on local radio AM 810 The Spread (English) and AM 1370 La Kaliente (Spanish).
MEDIA ASSETS
DOWNLOAD PHOTOS, VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS AND POSTGAME SOUND BITES
MLS MATCH SUMMARY | PRONUNCIATION GUIDE
GAME NOTES
As of tonight's final whistle, San Jose's record now stands at 4-17-2 (14th in West; 14 pts), while Sporting Kansas City goes to 6-13-5 (12th in West; 23 pts).
San Jose is now 26-32-10 (86 GF, 93 GA) in the all-time series against Sporting Kansas City and 18-8-8 at home (49 GF, 33 GA). In the last 15 home matches against SKC, the Quakes are 8-4-3 (20 GF, 16 GA).
Quakes forwards Cristian Espinoza and Jeremy Ebobisse started Saturday's match, extending their MLS-leading active consecutive games played streaks to 97 and 96, respectively.
Espinoza remains only one goal contribution away from 100 for the Earthquakes. Only Chris Wondolowski's 207 (167g/40a) and Ronald Cerritos' 108 (61g/47a) are higher totals among San Jose players, past or present. Quakes assistant coach Steve Ralston had 115 goal contributions for the New England Revolution during his playing days.
MATCH INFORMATION
San Jose Earthquakes 1-2 Sporting Kansas City
Saturday, July 13, 2024 - PayPal Park; San Jose, Calif.
Weather: 77°F Partly Cloudy
Match Officials:
Referee: Alexis Da Silva
AR1: Corey Rockwell
AR2: Cory Richardson
4th Official: Calin Radosav
VAR: Fotis Bazakos
AVAR: Jonathan Johnson
Scoring Summary:
SKC (0-1) - Erik Thommy (Nemanja Radoja, Johnny Russell) 48'
SKC (0-2) - Alan Pulido (Nemanja Radoja) 57'
SJ (1-2) - Khiry Shelton (own goal) 82'
Misconduct Summary:
SJ - Benji Kikanović (caution) 37'
SKC - Tim Leibold (caution) 38'
SJ - Jack Skahan (caution) 87'
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: William Yarbrough; Vítor Costa, Tanner Beason (Amahl Pellegrino 59'), Rodrigues, Daniel Munie; Carlos Gruezo, Jackson Yueill (Alfredo Morales 59'), Hernán López; Benji Kikanović (Paul Marie 59'), Cristian Espinoza (Jack Skahan 78'), Jeremy Ebobisse (Preston Judd 69').
Substitutes not used: Jacob Jackson (GK), Michael Baldisimo, Will Richmond, Tommy Thompson.
POSS.: 49.3%; SHOTS: 11; SOG: 1; CORNERS: 8; OFFSIDES: 2; SAVES: 0; FOULS: 8; xG: 0.9
SPORTING KANSAS CITY: Tim Melia; Robert Voloder, Dany Rosero (Robert Castellanos 23'), Tim Leibold; Nemanja Radoja, Memo Rodriguez (Remi Walter 46'), Erik Thommy (Willy Agada 84'); Alan Pulido, Khiry Shelton, Alenis Vargas (Johnny Russell 46'), Stephen Afrifa (Daniel Salloi 46').
Substitutes not used: Ryan Schewe (GK), Andreu Fontas, Kayden Pierre.
POSS.: 50.7%; SHOTS: 13 ; SOG: 4; CORNERS: 7; OFFSIDES: 1; SAVES: 1; FOULS: 12; xG: 1.2
EARTHQUAKES INTERIM HEAD COACH IAN RUSSELL
On changing from a back line of five defenders to a back four mid-game:
"I think that the back five obviously helps you defensively, but I just didn't feel like we created enough chances in the first half to be dangerous. ... So, it was actually right after the second goal we went to a back four. We actually changed it at that point."
On Cristian Espinoza and Hernán López matching up with SKC's center backs:
"Yeah, I feel like I thought we'd get more pressure on the ball. I thought their center backs had too much time and space, especially early on, so potentially releasing more with Cristian and Hernán going to a center back to get pressure that way. I thought we were a little bit too deep. I think that's one thing I would have. Well, I thought we'd get more pressure early and we didn't, and then we had to kind of change that about 20 minutes in."
On Sporting KC matching up with the San Jose press:
"Yeah, a couple things. So, you know, in our formation, they have an extra player in the middle with the way they're playing. So, it makes it difficult when we get into a press with Jackson [Yueill] and [Carlos] Gruezo pushing high under their two defensive midfielders, that if they do hit a long ball, the second ball to have a player, and [Erik] Thommy was floating underneath. So I just told him, especially when the ball went back to [Tim] Melia, you don't need to press as high. We need them deeper so they can win second balls. And again, in that halfway through the first half, we did try to get more pressure on the center backs, and I thought that was effective. But I do feel like when we went to a back four, our possession was better. We found Hernán not in more dangerous places. I thought that looked a bit better."
EARTHQUAKES FORWARD CRISTIAN ESPINOZA
On the difference between tonight and the win against Chicago Fire FC last Sunday:
"Last game in Chicago, we did a pretty good job in the press in keeping the ball and playing more vertical in behind the defenders. Today, I think we were not in the same shape. I think every time that we pressed we were a little bit disconnected. It cost us a lot. We created a lot of space for them."
On his role in the new formation:
"I feel good to be honest. I can be more connected with the midfielders and also I can participate a little bit more with the ball to wave the ball in the wide areas. I can be more and more connected with the team in between the lines. I'm very, very comfortable."
On his growing partnership in attack with Hernán López:
"[Hernán] has an amazing pass on his left foot and we know the man can make those passes very easily. We need him to connect passes. He's the connection between the midfielders and the forwards. I think his job is very interesting for the team. Hopefully we can help him even more, and also he can help us a little bit more."
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from July 13, 2024
- LAFC's 13-Game Unbeaten Streak Is Snapped with 5-1 Loss to Columbus - Los Angeles FC
- Timbers Shut Down Real Salt Lake with 3-0 Win at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Rapids Extend Home Unbeaten Streak with 1-1 Draw with New York Red Bulls - Colorado Rapids
- Late Charge From San Jose Falls Short; Quakes Finish Homestand Wednesday Night vs. Houston Dynamo - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC Play Minnesota United FC to 1-1 Draw at Home - Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Fire FC Earns Shutout in 0-0 Draw Against New York City FC at Soldier Field - Chicago Fire FC
- Minnesota United Earns 1-1 Draw on the Road Against Houston Dynamo FC - Minnesota United FC
- LA Galaxy Fall 2-0 on the Road to FC Dallas - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Extends Winning Streak with 1-0 Road Win Over Austin FC - Seattle Sounders FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-1 at D.C. United - Nashville SC
- CF Montréal Blanks Atlanta United 1-0 - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Dallas Eclipses LA Galaxy 2-0 - FC Dallas
- Chicago Fire Draws New York City FC, 0-0 - New York City FC
- Austin FC Falls Against Seattle Sounders - Austin FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 2-1 at D.C. United - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Downed by Charlotte FC, 3-1 - FC Cincinnati
- Atlanta United Falls 1-0 at CF Montréal - Atlanta United FC
- FC Cincinnati Falter in 3-1 Loss to Charlotte FC - FC Cincinnati
- D.C. United Win 2-1 Against Nashville SC at Audi Field - D.C. United
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Crush FC Cincinnati in Statement Away Win - Charlotte FC
- Toronto FC 2 Tops Philadelphia Union, 2-1 - Philadelphia Union
- Philadelphia Union Add CJ Olney to Roster as Olympic Call up Replacement Ahead of Match against Toronto FC - Philadelphia Union
- Philadelphia Union Add David Vazquez to Roster Ahead of Match against Toronto FC - Philadelphia Union
- Forward Marcos Dias Available vs. Orlando City on Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution
- Toronto FC Sign Julian Altobelli to MLS Short-Term Agreement - Toronto FC
- Sounders FC Travels to Austin FC for Saturday Night Matchup - Seattle Sounders FC
- Minnesota United Hires Thomas Fawdry as Head of Goalkeeping - Minnesota United FC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Diego Konincks and David Poreba to Short-Term Loan Agreements - Chicago Fire FC
- LA Galaxy Travel to Face FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium Tonight, Saturday, July 13 - LA Galaxy
- Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Goalkeeper Francesco Montali to a Short-Term Agreement - Minnesota United FC
- Charlotte FC Defender Hamady Diop Joins FK Čukarički on Loan - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- Late Charge From San Jose Falls Short; Quakes Finish Homestand Wednesday Night vs. Houston Dynamo
- Earthquakes Midfielders Cruz Medina, Niko Tsakiris and Goalkeeper Emi Ochoa Called for 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship
- Earthquakes to Host Watch Party on Sunday for 2024 Copa América and UEFA Euro 2024 Finals at PayPal Park
- Chevron Soccer Academy Returns to Salinas
- San Jose Shows Grit to Earn First Clean Sheet of Season; Quakes' Homestand Continues Saturday vs. Sporting Kansas City