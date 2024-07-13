D.C. United Win 2-1 Against Nashville SC at Audi Field

July 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Forward Cristian Dájome scored a brace for the Black-and-Red tonight in the 51st and 55th minute; Dájome had an 86% passing accuracy and six recoveries.

Forward Christian Benteke recorded his third assist of the season tonight; Benteke created the most chances tonight with four and won eight aerial duels

Midfielder Pedro Santos had one assist and completed the most dribbles tonight with three; Santos also won 13 ground duels.

Goalkeeper Alex Bono returns to the starting lineup for the first time since June 15th against Charlotte FC; he recorded two saves.

The Black-and-Red are 1-4-2 against Nashville SC all-time in regular season matchups.

D.C. United have a 1-1-2 record against Nashville SC at home in regular season matchups.

Match Notes

D.C. United are 4-6-3 at home in 2024.

D.C. United Lineup: Alex Bono, Aaron Herrera, Christopher McVey, Matti Peltola (Garrison Tubbs 90'+4'), Pedro Santos, Cristian Dájome, Matuesz Klich, Martin Rodríguez, Jared Stroud (Jacob Murrell 87'), Ted Ku-DiPietro (Gabriel Pirani 76'), Christian Benteke

Unused Substitutes: Tyler Miller, Luis Zamudio, Matai Akinmboni, Jeremy Garay, Hayden Sargis

Head Coach: Troy Lesesne

Nashville SC Lineup: Joe Willis, Daniel Lovitz (Alex Muyl 90'+4'), Jack Maher, Shaq Moore, Josh Bauer, Hany Mukhtar, Dru Yearwood (Amar Sejdic 83'), Sean Davis (Isaiah Jones 83'), Sam Surridge, Tyler Boyd (Brent Kallman 77'), Teal Bunbury (Forster Ajago 76')

Unused Substitutes: Elliot Panicco, Joey Skinner, Taylor Washington

Head Coach: Rumbani Munthali

