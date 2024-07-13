Chicago Fire FC Earns Shutout in 0-0 Draw Against New York City FC at Soldier Field
July 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC (5-11-7, 22 points) played New York City FC (11-9-3, 36 points) to a 0-0 draw on Saturday night at Soldier Field.
Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady earned his third shutout of the season, and the 11th of his career.
A solid defensive first half from both sides saw the teams go into halftime scoreless, but not without dangerous opportunities by the Fire. In the 33rd minute, Brian Gutiérrez played a pass on the ground behind the defense that Maren Haile-Selassie read well. The Swiss winger followed the ball into the box, but Matt Freese read the play well, coming off his line to snag it just before Haile-Selassie could reach it to take a shot.
In the 43rd minute, Chris Mueller found himself marked by multiple NYCFC defenders at the top of the box. Mueller held the ball, drawing several defenders away, before slipping a pass through for Hugo Cuypers. The Belgian forward took the shot at a sharp angle but the ball went just wide of the far post.
Chicago continued to press forward in the second half, with Haile-Selassie getting another attempt in the 90+4th minute. A ball played into the box bounced around between the Fire offense and the New York defense before Haile-Selassie sent the ball toward the net, but Freese was ready to make the save.
Notes:
Tonight's result marked the Fire's third clean sheet of the season.
The Fire are unbeaten in their last two matches at home against NYCFC, with both matches ending in a point for each side.
Tonight's match marked the first of two regular season matches between the two sides in 2024. Chicago will travel to face New York at Citi Field on Saturday, Aug. 24.
Defenders Chase Gasper (leg), Andrew Gutman (leg), and Carlos Terán (leg); and midfielders Fabian Herbers (yellow card accumulation) and Federico Navarro (leg) were unavailable for today's match.
NEXT MATCH: Chicago will travel to Ohio to take on FC Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 17. Kickoff at TQL Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass and transmitted locally via 890 WLS-AM (English) and WRTO 1200 AM (Spanish).
Social: Twitter - @chicagofire, @vamosfire (Hashtags: #CF97 #VamosFire) | Instagram - @chicagofire | Facebook
Box Score:
Chicago Fire FC 0:0 New York City FC
Goals:
None
Discipline:
NYC - Haak (Yellow Card) 21'
CHI - Omsberg (Yellow Card) 25'
CHI - Acosta (Yellow Card) 45'
NYC - Sands (Yellow Card) 59'
CHI - Koutsias (Yellow Card) 80'
CHI - Pineda (Yellow Card) 84'
Chicago Fire FC: GK Brady, D Souquet, D Czichos (Dean, 77'), D Omsberg, M Mueller (Koutsias, 77'), M Gutiérrez (Barlow, 90+5'), M Acosta, M Acosta, M Giménez (capt.), F Haile-Selassie, F Cuypers
Subs not used: GK Richey, D Salquist, D Pineda, D Konincks, M Casas Jr., M Poreba
New York City FC: GK Freese, D Tanasijevic, D Martins (capt.), D McFarlane, D Ilenic, M Sands, M Perea (Haak, 12'), M Parks; F Rodriguez (Risa, 87'), F Martinez (Bakrar, 68'), F Wolf (Ojeda, 68')
Subs not used: GK Barraza, D Hope-Gund, F Mijatovic, F Fernandez, F Magno
Stats Summary: CHI / NYC
Shots: 11 / 8
Shots on Goal: 1 / 1
Saves: 1 / 1
Passing Accuracy: 79.6% / 76.8%
Corners: 6 / 4
Fouls: 13 / 10
Offsides: 1 / 2
Possession: 50.9% / 49.1%
Attendance: 25,179
Referee: Rosendo Mendoza
Assistant Referees: Adam Garner, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho
Fourth Official: Elvis Osmanovic
VAR: Kevin Terry Jr., Robert Schaap
