FC Cincinnati Falter in 3-1 Loss to Charlotte FC

July 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

With the high of a giant victory last week as wind in their sails, FC Cincinnati had to navigate choppy waters as defensive stalwarts Charlotte FC came to TQL Stadium looking to take the crown from The Orange and Blue.

But it was not to be. With an uncharacteristic performance in the first half leaving a hole too deep for The Orange and Blue to climb out of, FCC fell 3-1 in a match that at times felt ripe for the taking despite the challenges.

Frustrated by the staunch defense of Charlotte, a defense that has conceded the fewest goals per match in MLS this season, FC Cincinnati found themselves down by two early when the Charlotte attack jumped on FCC miscues.

All within two minutes, CLTFC's Iuri Tavaras connected on a cross and DP winger Liel Abada blasted a shot from distance to give them the lead over a stunned FC Cincinnati and TQL Stadium.

But the 2023 MLS MVP and FC Cincinnati captain Luciano Acosta would not let The Orange and Blue falter. With a genius display of movement in the box, Acosta made a move to open space just as seven minutes of added time was shown on the sidelines, receiving a taped pass from Yamil Asad, and curling home a shot befitting of an MVP past the Charlotte keeper to halve the deficit and bring the sold out TQL Stadium crowd to life.

With the momentum now on their side, FCC pushed Charlotte to the brink in the final five minutes of added time, but couldn't find an equalizer before the half despite some opportunities. But the message was clear with that effort. FCC went to the locker room down a goal, but with hope and ambition filling their veins.

FCC came out flying to begin the half, and twice seemed to surely bring the match level. The first came when half-time substitute Gerardo "Dado" Valenzuela had his shot blocked by Adilson Mandala's hand in the box, sending Acosta to the PK spot. But Acosta's PK was saved. The second came when Luca Orellano blasted a strike from the top of the box that was initially ruled as good but was later overturned by VAR for an offside in the buildup after the official went to the monitor.

But with both opportunities left unfulfilled, Charlotte punched back to get a third goal on a corner kick that bounced around the box before bobbling off the post and in. Putting FCC down two again in the 68 minute.

It was just not FC Cincinnati's night from there. When tracking back to avoid total disaster with Charlotte forward Kerwin Vargas on a breakaway, Miles Robinson was the last man back and took a red card for DOGSO (denial of a goal scoring opportunity). Meaning not only would FCC now have to battle back down a man, but they will be without Robinson for their next match on Wednesday.

Despite being down a man and down two goals, FCC continued to fight but couldn't find the fortune to snag another goal or two. Twice shots taken by FCC attackers rang off the post, and twice more shots required world class saves from Charlotte keeper Kristijan Kahlina to keep FCC off the board.

In the final moments bad turned to worse as FCC captain and goalscorer Luciano Acosta exited the match after going down and requiring medical attention, drawing a line under a disappointing night. Now down to nine men, FCC saw out the final few minutes and took their defeated

With the defeat FC Cincinnati keep their Supporters' Shield lead but sit on 48 points exiting the match. The Orange and Blue now take a 15-5-3 record into the double match week where they will take on Chicago Fire FC at TQL Stadium on Wednesday before departing for Harrison, New Jersey to take on the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena.

After the match with Red Bulls on Saturday, league play will pause for the 2024 edition of Leagues Cup where FCC as the top MLS seed in all group play will host Mexican side Queretaro FC and New York City FC on August 1 and 5, respectively.

Carter Chapley -

Staff Writer

