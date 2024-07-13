Charlotte FC Defender Hamady Diop Joins FK Čukarički on Loan

July 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced that defender Hamady Diop has joined Serbian club FK Čukarički on loan until January 15, 2025.

The 22-year-old has yet to feature for the Club in 2024, after appearing in three matches in 2023.

Diop has made 11 appearances for Crown Legacy FC in MLS NEXT Pro across the past two seasons.

"A loan is the right move for Hamady at this time for his development as a player, and everyone at the Club wishes him well during his spell at Čukarički," said General Manager Zoran Krneta.

TRANSACTION: Hamady Diop joins FK Čukarički on loan until January 15, 2025.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.