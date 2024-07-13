Austin FC Falls Against Seattle Sounders
July 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC News Release
Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC fell 1-0 against Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday night at Q2 Stadium. The match attendance of 20,738 marked the 65th consecutive MLS home sellout for the Club, extending the league's longest active streak.
The first half passed without many chances for either team. Austin nearly found a goal just after halftime though when Sebastián Driussi's header was saved by Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei.
The Sounders then took the lead themselves in the 63rd minute through Jordan Morris, which would prove to be the game's only goal.
Goal-Scoring Summary
SEA (0-1) - Jordan Morris (assisted by Paul Rothrock, Obed Vargas) 63'
Media Assets
Austin FC Post-Match Media Availability (credit Austin FC)
Box Score - Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC | July 13, 2024
Match Highlights (credit Apple TV)
Please note media may only use up to five (5) minutes of match highlights.
Match Information
Venue: Q2 Stadium (Austin, TX)
Attendance: 20,738
Weather: Cloudy, 84 degrees
Referee: Jair Marrufo
Assistant Referee 1: Jose Da Silva
Assistant Referee 2: Meghan Mullen
Fourth Official: Mark Allatin
VAR: Jorge Gonzalez
AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert
Statistical source: MLSSoccer.com
Next Match
Austin FC will play its 12th away match and 24th match overall of the 2024 Major League Soccer regular season against FC Dallas on Wednesday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream live in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.
On radio, the match will be broadcast on iHeart Radio's ALT 97.5 in English, as well as on TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB) in Spanish.
