Austin FC Falls Against Seattle Sounders

July 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC fell 1-0 against Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday night at Q2 Stadium. The match attendance of 20,738 marked the 65th consecutive MLS home sellout for the Club, extending the league's longest active streak.

The first half passed without many chances for either team. Austin nearly found a goal just after halftime though when Sebastián Driussi's header was saved by Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei.

The Sounders then took the lead themselves in the 63rd minute through Jordan Morris, which would prove to be the game's only goal.

Goal-Scoring Summary

SEA (0-1) - Jordan Morris (assisted by Paul Rothrock, Obed Vargas) 63'

Media Assets

Austin FC Post-Match Media Availability (credit Austin FC)

Box Score - Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC | July 13, 2024

Match Highlights (credit Apple TV)

Please note media may only use up to five (5) minutes of match highlights.

Match Information

Venue: Q2 Stadium (Austin, TX)

Attendance: 20,738

Weather: Cloudy, 84 degrees

Referee: Jair Marrufo

Assistant Referee 1: Jose Da Silva

Assistant Referee 2: Meghan Mullen

Fourth Official: Mark Allatin

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

AVAR: Mike Kampmeinert

Statistical source: MLSSoccer.com

Next Match

Austin FC will play its 12th away match and 24th match overall of the 2024 Major League Soccer regular season against FC Dallas on Wednesday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream live in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

On radio, the match will be broadcast on iHeart Radio's ALT 97.5 in English, as well as on TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB) in Spanish.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.